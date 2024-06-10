Fife addict jailed for life-endangering assault on ex-partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife addict jailed for life-endangering assault on ex-partner

Roy Ramsay was locked up for two years after a drink-fuelled assault on his ex-partner after spending the afternoon boozing in Wetherspoons.

By Ross Gardiner
Roy Ramsay
Roy Ramsay. Image: Facebook.

An occasional beggar from Fife has been jailed after carrying out a life-endangering assault on his former partner, forcing her to flee through a window.

Roy Ramsay was given a prison sentence at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after admitting the assault on the mother-of-three in Kincardine on January 15 2023.

Ramsay threw the woman against a bannister before wrapping his arm around her neck.

His victim begged for him to stop as she felt her eyes rolling back.

The woman was left soaked in blood with a black eye and marks on her neck.

She eventually fled through a bathroom window.

Despite appearing in court, Ramsay breached a contact ban to tell her he was “an absolute c***” and deserved everything he gets.

Booze-fuelled assault

Prosecutor Isma Mukhtar told the court the couple began drinking at 12.30pm and moved on to Wetherspoons in Alloa before, following an argument, the woman got a taxi home.

She was dropped off at 5.15pm, and found Ramsay already there.

He seized her by the neck with both hands and threw her against the bannister, causing her to hit her head and cut her ear.

He then wrapped his arm around the woman’s neck until she thought she was going to lose consciousness and felt her eyes rolling back.

She begged Ramsay to let go, shouting reminders about her children.

After getting free, the woman asked to go to the toilet and escaped out the window.

Roy Ramsay
Roy Ramsay. Image: Facebook

She ran to a cousin’s house and when police attended she was still soaked in blood.

She had a black eye, bruising around her lips, red marks on her throat and blood coming from her ear and soaked into her hair.

She was taken to Victoria Hospital.

Ramsay was traced the following evening at his grandfather’s farm near Kincardine.

‘I deserve everything I get’

After appearing in court in private, Ramsay was released with strict orders not to contact the woman.

However, he began texting her on the morning of January 22 last year.

He sent her: “I’m so sorry. You are my world. I miss you so much. I can’t take this. Are you ok?”

The woman replied: “Am I ok? My face is a mess, you nearly f***ing killed me. You are one hated c***. Do not ever contact me again.”

Ramsay told her: “Sorry, didn’t mean that at all. I know I’m an absolute c***, I deserve everything I get.”

After he tried to call her, police were contacted and Ramsay was arrested again.

High risk of re-offending

Ramsay, 34, of Henryson Road in Dunfermline pled guilty to assault to injury and danger of life and breaching bail.

His solicitor Stephen Morrison said: “His messages express some degree of regret.

“He doesn’t have a particularly great recollection of the incident and still can’t believe that he has behaved in this way – he fully accepts that he has.

“This is his first conviction of a domestically-aggravated nature.

“Whatever is contained within the previous convictions, nothing comes close to the level we’re dealing with today.

“His mental health has not been particularly good, he has relapsed into heroin misuse, he was periodically begging on the streets.

“He’s now back in receipt of benefits, he’s engaging with addiction services, he is being investigated for PTSD, he’s no longer on the streets begging.

“Clearly as we stand here, the risk of re-offending is high.

“Mr Ramsay requires robust social work support.

“He realises that the relationship is at an end.”

Jail ‘unavoidable’

Ramsay, who was on bail at the time of the assault and has been on bail since, was jailed for two years.

Sheriff Susan Duff also made a three-year non-harassment order.

She said: “You have pled guilty to a very serious assault that was to injury and danger of the complainer’s life.

“She thought, as she said in her texts, that she was a goner.

“A custodial sentence is unavoidable.”

