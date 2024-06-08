Schools Prom photos: Craigie High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom The seniors got some pictures at the V&A before their party in Malmaison Dundee. A photo shoot as the fun begins. Image: Ethan Williams. By Cheryl Peebles & heatherfowlie June 8 2024, 10:47am June 8 2024, 10:47am Share Prom photos: Craigie High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5003619/craigie-high-leavers-dance-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Craigie High School’s Class of 2024 dressed to impress for their S6 leavers’ dance. They gathered for their final bash as school pupils at Malmaison Dundee. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion – with a few pictures at the nearby V&A Dundee before the night got into full swing. Craigie High School leavers’ dance features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Craigie High School leavers’ dance 2024 All photographs by Ethan Williams. Mia Grant and Jake Clarke. This group of boys have dressed to impress. A nice group shot before heading into their prom. The boys, suited and booted. Unforgettable Moments and a night to remember. Kaya and Sara pose up for a quick picture. Here is the piper beginning the evening. A nice group shot at Craigie High Prom at Malmaison. Prom squad ready for an amazing night! Rae, Ash and Kahia in their beautiful outfits! Here come the girls! More elegant and beautiful dresses. Memories in the Making. A quick selfie with friends to cherish the memory of their prom. Abby and Justin. McIver and Yumna in their gorgeous gowns!
