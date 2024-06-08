Prom photos: Craigie High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prom photos: Craigie High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom

The seniors got some pictures at the V&A before their party in Malmaison Dundee.

A photo shoot as the fun begins. Image: Ethan Williams.
By Cheryl Peebles & heatherfowlie

Craigie High School’s Class of 2024 dressed to impress for their S6 leavers’ dance.

They gathered for their final bash as school pupils at Malmaison Dundee.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion – with a few pictures at the nearby V&A Dundee before the night got into full swing.

Craigie High School leavers’ dance features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Craigie High School leavers’ dance 2024

All photographs by Ethan Williams.

Mia Grant and Jake Clarke. 
This group of boys have dressed to impress.
A nice group shot before heading into their prom.
The boys, suited and booted.
Unforgettable Moments and a night to remember.
Kaya and Sara pose up for a quick picture.
Here is the piper beginning the evening.
A nice group shot at Craigie High Prom at Malmaison.
Prom squad ready for an amazing night!
 Rae, Ash and Kahia in their beautiful outfits! 
Here come the girls!
More elegant and beautiful dresses.
Memories in the Making.
A quick selfie with friends to cherish the memory of their prom.
Abby and Justin.
 McIver and Yumna in their gorgeous gowns!

