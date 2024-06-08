Firefighters tackle taxi fire beside Leven petrol station

Emergency services have been called to a taxi fire beside a petrol station in Leven.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Wellesley Road close to the Shell garage shortly after 9.30am on Saturday.

Flames could be seen coming from the engine bay of the vehicle.

Reports suggest police closed the road during the incident.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “One appliance was dispatched from Kirkcaldy to reports of a vehicle fire in Leven at 9.41am.

“Firefighters extinguished a private taxi which was alight on arrival.”

Police Scotland confirmed they were called to assist with traffic.

Central Taxi’s Fife has been contacted for comment.