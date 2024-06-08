Ian Murray tips teenager for success after new signing pens two-year deal with Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray tips teenager for success after new signing pens two-year deal with Raith Rovers

Kai Montagu has made the move from Lowland League champions East Kilbride.

By Iain Collin
Kai Montagu signs for Raith Rovers.
Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Ian Murray is convinced new signing Kai Montagu can go on to become a ‘high-level player’ at Raith Rovers.

The 17-year-old has been snapped up on a two-year deal from Lowland League champions East Kilbride.

The striker initially came through the ranks at St Mirren before making the switch to The Kilby.

Kai Montagu signs for Raith Rovers.
Kai Montagu signs for Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

He won the club’s under/20s player of the year during this past season and made the step up to the first-team as he caught the eye of Raith.

The teenager will now be given time and support at Rovers to settle into life in the SPFL.

Manager Ian Murray said: “Kai is a young player that we have identified early.

“He will improve by training with our squad every day and has an opportunity to be a real high-level player.

Murray: ‘He will be looked after’

“It is important as a club we look for younger players for our future.

“We need to give him time to adapt to full-time football but he will be looked after. I and the rest of the staff look forward to working with Kai.”

Reports suggested Montagu had initially turned down the chance to move to Stark’s Park before an improved offer from the Championship club.

Montagu added to the club’s website: ”I’m really happy to be here and excited to sign my first professional contract. I can’t wait to get started.”

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

The youngster follows Dylan MacDonald in leaving East Kilbride for the SPFL after the latter’s recent move to Airdrie.

Kilby boss Mick Kennedy is convinced Montagu has the attributes to succeed in time.

He told Lanarkshire Live Sport: “I think he has got a wee bit to go before he is at first-team level, just in terms of consistency.

“But he is an extremely talented kid.

“We play against Celtic and Hearts B teams in the Lowland League and he is as good as anything in there, in my opinion. So he is more than capable.”

