Ian Murray tips teenager for success after new signing pens two-year deal with Raith Rovers

Ian Murray is convinced new signing Kai Montagu can go on to become a ‘high-level player’ at Raith Rovers.

The 17-year-old has been snapped up on a two-year deal from Lowland League champions East Kilbride.

The striker initially came through the ranks at St Mirren before making the switch to The Kilby.

He won the club’s under/20s player of the year during this past season and made the step up to the first-team as he caught the eye of Raith.

The teenager will now be given time and support at Rovers to settle into life in the SPFL.

Manager Ian Murray said: “Kai is a young player that we have identified early.

“He will improve by training with our squad every day and has an opportunity to be a real high-level player.

Murray: ‘He will be looked after’

“It is important as a club we look for younger players for our future.

“We need to give him time to adapt to full-time football but he will be looked after. I and the rest of the staff look forward to working with Kai.”

Reports suggested Montagu had initially turned down the chance to move to Stark’s Park before an improved offer from the Championship club.

Montagu added to the club’s website: ”I’m really happy to be here and excited to sign my first professional contract. I can’t wait to get started.”

The youngster follows Dylan MacDonald in leaving East Kilbride for the SPFL after the latter’s recent move to Airdrie.

Kilby boss Mick Kennedy is convinced Montagu has the attributes to succeed in time.

He told Lanarkshire Live Sport: “I think he has got a wee bit to go before he is at first-team level, just in terms of consistency.

“But he is an extremely talented kid.

“We play against Celtic and Hearts B teams in the Lowland League and he is as good as anything in there, in my opinion. So he is more than capable.”