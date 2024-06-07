Closure of Fife primary school sealed after five years without pupils

A two-centuries old Fife primary school will formally close in August after five years without pupils.

Milton of Balgonie Primary would have celebrated its 200th anniversary last year.

However it was mothballed in 2021, two years after the last pupil moved to the school in a neighbouring village.

And following consultation with parents, councillors have now agreed to shut the doors, for now at least.

With three separate housing developments planned nearby, the education service is hanging onto the building in case they bring an increase in the school-age population.

The move will provide the option to reopen Milton of Balgonie Primary School if needed.

Scottish Ministers will be notified of the decision and have the option to scrutinise, and even overturn, it.

Primary school catchment areas changing as a result

Meanwhile, the catchment areas of three other primary schools are being redrawn to take account of the move.

Coaltown of Balgonie, Pitteuchar East and Thornton will have new catchments in place from the start of the new school year on August 19.

Inviting councillors to approve the recommendation, head of education Shelagh McLean said the overarching consideration had to be educational benefit.

“Officers recognise the significant challenge the closure of the primary school and the rezoning of catchment areas present for pupils, for parents and members of the community,” she said.

“We don’t take that responsibility lightly.”

Just one pupil left at Milton of Balgonie Primary

In law, there is a presumption against the closure of rural primary schools such as Milton of Balgonie.

However, despite a capacity of 75 pupils just 14 were enrolled in 2018.

And one class teacher was teaching all age groups.

The following year, when primary seven pupils left for high school, the roll fell to just one pupil.

And when their parents were notified of this, they moved the child to a different school.

Ms McLean said the closure and catchment rezoning is “the only viable way to provide sustainable primary education for these four communities”.

‘Determined to retain option of reopening school’

Glenrothes SNP councillor John Beare is happy the Milton of Balgonie building is being retained for educational use.

He said: “They will now seek alternative educational uses for the building, ensuring that should the school age population increase in Milton in the years ahead, we can reopen the school at the least cost to the council.

“I’m determined that we retain the option of reopening the school.”