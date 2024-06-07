Closure of Fife primary school sealed after five years without pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Closure of Fife primary school sealed after five years without pupils

Catchment areas for three other schools are being redrawn as a result of the decision.

By Claire Warrender
Milton of Balgonie Primary School formally closes on August 19. Image: Steve Brown/DCThomson
Milton of Balgonie Primary School formally closes on August 19. Image: Steve Brown/DCThomson

A two-centuries old Fife primary school will formally close in August after five years without pupils.

Milton of Balgonie Primary would have celebrated its 200th anniversary last year.

However it was mothballed in 2021, two years after the last pupil moved to the school in a neighbouring village.

And following consultation with parents, councillors have now agreed to shut the doors, for now at least.

With three separate housing developments planned nearby, the education service is hanging onto the building in case they bring an increase in the school-age population.

The move will provide the option to reopen Milton of Balgonie Primary School if needed.

Scottish Ministers will be notified of the decision and have the option to scrutinise, and even overturn, it.

Primary school catchment areas changing as a result

Meanwhile, the catchment areas of three other primary schools are being redrawn to take account of the move.

Coaltown of Balgonie, Pitteuchar East and Thornton will have new catchments in place from the start of the new school year on August 19.

Head of education Shelagh McLean. Image:  Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Inviting councillors to approve the recommendation, head of education Shelagh McLean said the overarching consideration had to be educational benefit.

“Officers recognise the significant challenge the closure of the primary school and the rezoning of catchment areas present for pupils, for parents and members of the community,” she said.

“We don’t take that responsibility lightly.”

Just one pupil left at Milton of Balgonie Primary

In law, there is a presumption against the closure of rural primary schools such as Milton of Balgonie.

However, despite a capacity of 75 pupils just 14 were enrolled in 2018.

Councillors have agreed to formally close Milton of Balgonie Primary School on August 19, 2024
Councillors agreed to the closure Milton of Balgonie Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DCThomson.

And one class teacher was teaching all age groups.

The following year, when primary seven pupils left for high school, the roll fell to just one pupil.

And when their parents were notified of this, they moved the child to a different school.

Ms McLean said the closure and catchment rezoning is “the only viable way to provide sustainable primary education for these four communities”.

‘Determined to retain option of reopening school’

Glenrothes SNP councillor John Beare is happy the Milton of Balgonie building is being retained for educational use.

He said: “They will now seek alternative educational uses for the building, ensuring that should the school age population increase in Milton in the years ahead, we can reopen the school at the least cost to the council.

“I’m determined that we retain the option of reopening the school.”

