Perth phone shop hit with second break-in this week

A Perth phone shop has been broken into for the second time this week.

More than 10 iPhones and a number of vapes were stolen from My Fone in an early morning raid on Monday.

And the South Street store was targeted again just before 3am on Friday.

It is not known if anything has been stolen.

Owner Latif Akar, on holiday when it happened, told The Courier he is not sure whether he wants to continue trading following the latest incident.

He said: “I’m devastated, I can’t believe this could happen again.

“I lead a quiet life, love my work and happy to chat and help customers each day.

“It makes me very sad that someone would do this to me.

“It makes it worse as I’m away and can’t get home till tomorrow.

“My holiday was ruined on Monday but we went away to try and forget but then I got the call this morning that someone had done it again.

“I’m really not sure how I feel about trading anymore.”

Police Scotland are keeping an “open mind” as to whether the two break-ins are linked.

A spokesperson said: “Around 2.55am on Friday, June 7, 2024, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on South Street, Perth.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”