Thieves steal iPhones and vapes in Perth shop raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Thieves steal iPhones and vapes in Perth shop raid

My Fone on South Street was broken into on Monday morning.

By Chloe Burrell & Neil Henderson
Latif Akar outside My Fone in Perth.
More than 10 iPhones were stolen from My Fone in Perth according to owner Latif Akar. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

More than 10 iPhones and several vapes have reportedly been stolen from a shop in Perth.

My Fone on South Street was broken into on Monday morning.

Owner Latif Akar arrived to find police already inspecting the damage to his store – which included a broken lock on the door.

Mr Akar, 50, told The Courier his shop was plundered at around 3.30am on Monday.

Latif Akar outside My Fone in Perth.
Latif Akar. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

He said: “The barber shop across the road tried to call me this morning.

“When I came in at about 9.20am, the police were already here.

“Hopefully they will catch them soon. The cheapest phone they took was over £160 and they took vapes as well.”

Police probe Perth phone shop break-in

Mr Akar says he is going away for a break on Tuesday and now feels he won’t be able to enjoy it due to the incident.

He added: “I’m going on holiday tomorrow and I have to sort my door because it’s broke.

“It’s very hard to get somebody. I’m not going to enjoy my holiday as I have to get the door fixed first.

“It’s not nice. I work hard and then someone comes and steals your money.

“It shouldn’t be like that.”

Police have launched a probe into the break-in.

A spokesperson said: “Around 8.50am on Monday, June 3, 2024, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on South Street, Perth.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Brian Low murder
Aberfeldy shooting: Murder suspect released on bail after second court appearance
Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence at Dior show.
New pictures from Perthshire Dior show released as A-listers hit ‘red carpet’
Tables set in the Drummond Castle grounds.
Inside exclusive Perthshire venue where stars dined during Dior show
A Stagecoach bus.
Stagecoach to review reduced Perthshire bus route after complaints
Mike and Maureen Taylor of the Strathmore Bar in Perth.
Perth couple bid farewell to pub after 27 years
Emma Raducanu and Drummond Castle.
Emma Raducanu takes fans behind the scenes at Perthshire Dior show as she steps…
Drummond Castle and Gardens, which hosted the Dior show.
Drummond Castle Gardens: How to visit 'beautiful' Perthshire Dior show venue
Derek and Carys Hughes at the Pavilion Cafe in Crieff.
Crieff park cafe reopens for summer as new tenants launch fresh menu
Jennifer Lawrence and Geri Halliwell at the Dior show in Perthshire. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock/Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Jennifer Lawrence and Geri Halliwell among stars in Perthshire for Dior show
Suhail Akhtar
Dundee businessman admits £42.5k cannabis operation at Perth home

Conversation