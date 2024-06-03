Thieves steal iPhones and vapes in Perth shop raid

More than 10 iPhones and several vapes have reportedly been stolen from a shop in Perth.

My Fone on South Street was broken into on Monday morning.

Owner Latif Akar arrived to find police already inspecting the damage to his store – which included a broken lock on the door.

Mr Akar, 50, told The Courier his shop was plundered at around 3.30am on Monday.

He said: “The barber shop across the road tried to call me this morning.

“When I came in at about 9.20am, the police were already here.

“Hopefully they will catch them soon. The cheapest phone they took was over £160 and they took vapes as well.”

Police probe Perth phone shop break-in

Mr Akar says he is going away for a break on Tuesday and now feels he won’t be able to enjoy it due to the incident.

He added: “I’m going on holiday tomorrow and I have to sort my door because it’s broke.

“It’s very hard to get somebody. I’m not going to enjoy my holiday as I have to get the door fixed first.

“It’s not nice. I work hard and then someone comes and steals your money.

“It shouldn’t be like that.”

Police have launched a probe into the break-in.

A spokesperson said: “Around 8.50am on Monday, June 3, 2024, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on South Street, Perth.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”