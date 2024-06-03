Greens to open Broughty Ferry store this weekend with Fisher & Donaldson products among ‘huge’ range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Greens to open Broughty Ferry store this weekend with Fisher & Donaldson products among ‘huge’ range

The Fife-based chain is moving into Claypotts Road.

By Lindsey Hamilton
NEW Greens Broughty Ferry
The new Greens shop in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A new Greens convenience store is set to open in Broughty Ferry this weekend.

The Fife-based chain is moving into the former Premier shop on Claypotts Road.

It will be the company’s second outlet in Dundee, having already opened a Greens on Albert Street in Stobswell.

Greens Broughty Ferry to work with local suppliers

Greens says the new Broughty Ferry shop, which opens on Saturday (June 8) at 10am, will have a “huge range” of products – including Fisher and Donaldson bakery goods, butcher meat, Skwishee frozen drinks and a Costa Coffee express machine.

A post on Facebook also teased a new look for the shop.

It added: “We’re looking forward to working with local suppliers and supporting the local community, so if you have any suggestions at all, make sure to tell us.”

Plans for the Greens shop first emerged last summer.

New Greens Broughty Ferry
Work is taking place ahead of the opening. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The shop will be open from 7am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 10pm on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Greens announced an £18.5 million turnover to the end of March 2023.

The company – which has outlets across Tayside and Fife – expanded its number of stores from eight in 2021-22 to 15 in the same year.

