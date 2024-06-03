Greens to open Broughty Ferry store this weekend with Fisher & Donaldson products among ‘huge’ range

A new Greens convenience store is set to open in Broughty Ferry this weekend.

The Fife-based chain is moving into the former Premier shop on Claypotts Road.

It will be the company’s second outlet in Dundee, having already opened a Greens on Albert Street in Stobswell.

Greens Broughty Ferry to work with local suppliers

Greens says the new Broughty Ferry shop, which opens on Saturday (June 8) at 10am, will have a “huge range” of products – including Fisher and Donaldson bakery goods, butcher meat, Skwishee frozen drinks and a Costa Coffee express machine.

A post on Facebook also teased a new look for the shop.

It added: “We’re looking forward to working with local suppliers and supporting the local community, so if you have any suggestions at all, make sure to tell us.”

Plans for the Greens shop first emerged last summer.

The shop will be open from 7am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 10pm on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Greens announced an £18.5 million turnover to the end of March 2023.

The company – which has outlets across Tayside and Fife – expanded its number of stores from eight in 2021-22 to 15 in the same year.