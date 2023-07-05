Grocery store Greens to open new shop in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Grocery store Greens to open new shop in Broughty Ferry

The new store on Claypotts Road will be the second branch in Dundee, joining the Stobswell branch.

By Ben MacDonald
Site for new Greens store on Claypotts Road
Green's are set to open a new branch on Claypotts Road. Image: DC Thomson

Convenience store Greens is set to open a shop in Broughty Ferry.

The retail group, which already has a store in Stobswell, will open their second Dundee branch at the former Premier shop on Claypotts Road, Broughty Ferry.

A licence has now been approved for shop, which is expected to created around 20 jobs.

Once refurbished, the shop will include products from local baker Fisher & Donaldson, as well as regional and Scottish lines.

a photo of the outside of the new Greens of Dundee store
Greens of Dundee in Stobswell.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Greens are on a mission to bring exceptional convenience stores to neighbourhoods around Scotland.

“We are already embedded in the Dundee area with our Albert Street store which opened last year.

“There is a significant opportunity in Broughty Ferry for a convenience store delivering the right range, availability and value alongside offering the highest store standards, exceptional customer service & strong local and community values.”

Job opportunities with new store

The company confirmed that an estimated 20 jobs are set to be created for the new store.

The refurbished store will include a wide-ranging product offering including Food for Now and Food for Later.

Greens licensing notice
A licensing notice has appear on the shop’s front. Image: DC Thomson

Although it is not known when the store will open, a notice has been placed outside the building.

The notice states that Greens has a licence to sell alcohol between the hours of 10am to 10pm every day.

Shop was targeted in alleged ram-raid

A 38-year-old man was charged in connection with an alleged ram-raid at the store in January.

The front of the shop was left with significant damage.

A similar incident happened to the store in 2021. Although nothing was stolen, around £1,000 worth of damage was caused.

