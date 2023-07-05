Grocery store Greens to open new shop in Broughty Ferry

Convenience store Greens is set to open a shop in Broughty Ferry.

The retail group, which already has a store in Stobswell, will open their second Dundee branch at the former Premier shop on Claypotts Road, Broughty Ferry.

A licence has now been approved for shop, which is expected to created around 20 jobs.

Once refurbished, the shop will include products from local baker Fisher & Donaldson, as well as regional and Scottish lines.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Greens are on a mission to bring exceptional convenience stores to neighbourhoods around Scotland.

“We are already embedded in the Dundee area with our Albert Street store which opened last year.

“There is a significant opportunity in Broughty Ferry for a convenience store delivering the right range, availability and value alongside offering the highest store standards, exceptional customer service & strong local and community values.”

Job opportunities with new store

The company confirmed that an estimated 20 jobs are set to be created for the new store.

The refurbished store will include a wide-ranging product offering including Food for Now and Food for Later.

Although it is not known when the store will open, a notice has been placed outside the building.

The notice states that Greens has a licence to sell alcohol between the hours of 10am to 10pm every day.

Shop was targeted in alleged ram-raid

A 38-year-old man was charged in connection with an alleged ram-raid at the store in January.

The front of the shop was left with significant damage.

A similar incident happened to the store in 2021. Although nothing was stolen, around £1,000 worth of damage was caused.