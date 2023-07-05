Dunfermline Athletic reveal extent of Kane Ritchie-Hosler injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic reveal extent of Kane Ritchie-Hosler injury

The Pars will be without their summer signing for the kick-off of the new season.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake and Dave Mackay will be without Kane Ritchie-Hosler for the start of the season. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake and Dave Mackay will be without Kane Ritchie-Hosler for the start of the season. Images: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline will be without Kane Ritchie-Hosler for the start of the Championship season after he picked up an ankle injury in training.

The versatile attacker collided with Matty Todd in training and will now spend the next two or three months on the sidelines.

Ritchie-Hosler will go under the knife this week before working his way back to fitness.

Pars assistant manager Dave Mackay suggested it isn’t something that will bother the player in the long-term.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler will miss the next few months. Image: SNS.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler will miss the next few months. Image: SNS.

“It’s unfortunate but it’s just an incident in training, an awkward one – he bumped into Matty Todd and he’s hurt his ankle,” said Mackay.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler injury an ‘innocuous’ incident

“He’s needing surgery. He’ll be getting an operation – I think it’s Thursday he’s booked in for.

“So he’ll be missing for the next two or three months, which is disappointing for him because he was so good for us last season.

“He came in looking really fit pre-season, but it’s just one of those one’s that’s just innocuous and he’s just came off it the worst.

Pars assistant manager Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown.
Pars assistant manager Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown.

“We’re gutted for him, first and foremost. He’s a young kid and we don’t want to see him injured, but it’s not an injury that’s going to really affect his career going forward.

“It’s something that will get tidied up, it’ll get fixed, and we expect him back in the next 8-12 weeks.”

Decent draw for Pars against St Johnstone

The injury meant Ritchie-Hosler sat out the last two friendlies, including Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at KDM Group East End Park.

Craig Wighton was on target for Dunfermline before Graham Carey’s emphatic equaliser.

Craig Wighton opens the scoring versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton opened the scoring versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.

Sam Fisher was replaced before half-time after receiving treatment but Mackay said he was replaced as a precaution more than anything else.

“He wanted to go back on, but we made the decision just to take him off and be a wee bit cautious with that one,” added Mackay, who was pleased with how his side competed with Premiership opposition.

Good workout

“I thought the first 25 minutes or so we were excellent. We moved the ball really well, created a lot of chances.

Dave Mackay on the training ground
Dave Mackay is pleased with how pre-season is progressing. Image: Craig Brown.

“We only scored one of them, which was disappointing.

“But on the whole, I thought there were real good passages of play. At times they had spells as well.

“It was a good workout. At this stage of the season, the boys have played a lot of minutes now, they’re looking fit, so we’re in a good place.”

More from The Courier

Portraits of Dundee SNP MPs and MSPs Chris Law, Shona Robison, Stuart Hosie and Joe FitzPatrick against backdrop of River Tay and Dundee.
STEVE FINAN: £80M investment snub has shown Dundee politicians for the spineless drones they…
Image of 15-year-old missing Dundee teenager, Kharis Robertson.
Concern grows for missing 15-year-old Dundee girl
The shocking incident happened in Caird Park in Dundee.
Teenager in court for setting fire to young girl's leg in Dundee
The dolphins that were stranded. Image: David Hovell
Rescue operation to save two dolphins stranded on Monifieth beach
Site for new Greens store on Claypotts Road
Grocery store Greens to open new shop in Broughty Ferry
Ready for Morrison's Academy prom. Image: Brian O'Neill/Crieff Photography.
Proms in pictures: Morrison's Academy Class of 2023
Croft Crescent, Markinch.
Fife man who shot neighbour in neck 'lucky' not to have killed him
The crash has partially blocked the northbound carriageway. Image: DC Thomson
Two men airlifted to hospital after A9 crash at Auchterarder
Police outside house in Keiss where man's body was found.
Former Dundee resident takes her own life in Highland village after murder of pensioner
Forfar Athletic FC vice chairman Alastair Donald and manager Ray McKinnon
Forfar vice chairman Alastair Donald expresses 'delight' at Ray McKinnon's decision to stay at…