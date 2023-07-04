4 Dunfermline talking points as Craig Wighton nets in positive Pars performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 Dunfermline talking points as Craig Wighton nets in positive Pars performance

James McPake's side drew 1-1 with St Johnstone at KDM Group East End Park.

By Craig Cairns
Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline recorded a credible draw versus Premiership opposition at KDM Group East End Park.

Craig Wighton have the Pars the lead on 13 minutes before Graham Carey’s excellent equaliser for St Johnstone midway through the half.

Both sides had their opportunities in the second half but neither could find a breakthrough and it ended 1-1.

The Dunfermline support will be encouraged by large parts of the performance, with a new role for one star and the return of another from injury.

Midfield berth for Ewan Otoo

James McPake spoke about his new signing’s versatility when Ewan Otoo last month penned a three-year deal.

For this one, he was tried in midfield alongside Chris Hamilton. That meant a familiar looking back three, the first time Kyle Benedictus, Rhys Breen and Sam Fisher played together since Christmas Eve away at Kelty Hearts.

Ewan Otoo played most of the game in midfield. Image: Craig Brown.

Otoo was confident on the ball as the Pars dominated early on and has the energy needed for the box-to-box role.

Even when Fisher was taken off with an injury, Otoo stayed in midfield and Hamilton dropped back.

Constructive Comrie

It was a positive start from the Pars, with most of their good play coming down the right.

Aaron Comrie was excellent and almost set up Wighton for a tap-in after he pressed and robbed Saints’ Tony Gallacher.

It was from a Comrie cross that Dunfermline took the lead, with Wighton capitalising on a loose ball after Lewis McCann – who had earlier hit the post – spurned a great chance to score himself.

Matty Todd returns

It was a welcome return to the side for Matty Todd, who wore the No 10 shirt, as well as a protective mask following a minor procedure on his nose.

He was another of the standouts from the first half, linking with Comrie and showing ingenuity to set up Fisher for what was almost the opening goal.

In the second half, he made a bursting diagonal run to win a corner before Andrew Tod replaced him on the hour mark.

Despite the Pars early dominance, St Johnstone equalised through a thunderous Carey strike.

Graham Carey equalised for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

There were other chances for Drey Wright and a trio of opportunities for Stevie May, but the Pars defence got bodies in the way.

Search for a winner

May missed a great opportunity after the break when put through on goal and Deniz Mehmet had to save well from Carey, whose shots were a nuisance for Dunfermline all evening.

At the other end, substitute Miller Fenton and McCann tested Ross Sinclair in the away goal.

By this point both managers had made many changes and, despite their best efforts, neither side could find a winner.

McCann, excellent in the second half, thought he’d set up substitute Andrew Tod – also excellent – but the youngster got the ball caught under his feet

McCann then went close in the final minutes but the ball rolled wide after Sinclair committed himself.

More from The Courier

MasterChef winner Jamie Scott and wife Kelly seated at a restaurant table by a window with view of Broughty Ferry beach and the Tay estuary beyond.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Memories on the menu as MasterChef's Jamie Scott breathes new life into…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'Set up by my bird'
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Stuart Beveridge tests self driving bus Picture shows; Stuart Beveridge. N/A. Supplied by Seescape Date; Unknown
Fifer’s fact-finding mission on how driverless bus service can help those with sight loss
A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Woman taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash in Fife
Theresa Mallett welcomed Humza Yousaf into her home.
Eljamel scandal: Fife gran lifts lid on Humza Yousaf meeting at her home
Would you have rejected the offer of an extra £2,205? Image: Shutterstock.
Fife and Perth homeowner alarm as Scots mortgages and house prices soar
Duncan Ferguson shows his passion on the touchline at Forest Green Rovers
Former Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson leaves Forest Green Rovers amid 'parting as friends'…
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf at the hospital bedside of an elderly man during a visit to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
JIM SPENCE: My six-week wait for GP appointment tells me NHS needs intensive care
Forfar Athletic boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Ray McKinnon to STAY at Forfar Athletic despite Forest Green approach
Finn Riach, 14. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Lanarkshire teen thought to be heading to Arbroath