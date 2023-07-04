4 Dunfermline talking points as Craig Wighton nets in positive Pars performance

Dunfermline recorded a credible draw versus Premiership opposition at KDM Group East End Park.

Craig Wighton have the Pars the lead on 13 minutes before Graham Carey’s excellent equaliser for St Johnstone midway through the half.

Both sides had their opportunities in the second half but neither could find a breakthrough and it ended 1-1.

The Dunfermline support will be encouraged by large parts of the performance, with a new role for one star and the return of another from injury.

Midfield berth for Ewan Otoo

James McPake spoke about his new signing’s versatility when Ewan Otoo last month penned a three-year deal.

For this one, he was tried in midfield alongside Chris Hamilton. That meant a familiar looking back three, the first time Kyle Benedictus, Rhys Breen and Sam Fisher played together since Christmas Eve away at Kelty Hearts.

Otoo was confident on the ball as the Pars dominated early on and has the energy needed for the box-to-box role.

Even when Fisher was taken off with an injury, Otoo stayed in midfield and Hamilton dropped back.

Constructive Comrie

It was a positive start from the Pars, with most of their good play coming down the right.

Aaron Comrie was excellent and almost set up Wighton for a tap-in after he pressed and robbed Saints’ Tony Gallacher.

It was from a Comrie cross that Dunfermline took the lead, with Wighton capitalising on a loose ball after Lewis McCann – who had earlier hit the post – spurned a great chance to score himself.

Matty Todd returns

It was a welcome return to the side for Matty Todd, who wore the No 10 shirt, as well as a protective mask following a minor procedure on his nose.

He was another of the standouts from the first half, linking with Comrie and showing ingenuity to set up Fisher for what was almost the opening goal.

In the second half, he made a bursting diagonal run to win a corner before Andrew Tod replaced him on the hour mark.

Despite the Pars early dominance, St Johnstone equalised through a thunderous Carey strike.

There were other chances for Drey Wright and a trio of opportunities for Stevie May, but the Pars defence got bodies in the way.

Search for a winner

May missed a great opportunity after the break when put through on goal and Deniz Mehmet had to save well from Carey, whose shots were a nuisance for Dunfermline all evening.

At the other end, substitute Miller Fenton and McCann tested Ross Sinclair in the away goal.

By this point both managers had made many changes and, despite their best efforts, neither side could find a winner.

McCann, excellent in the second half, thought he’d set up substitute Andrew Tod – also excellent – but the youngster got the ball caught under his feet

McCann then went close in the final minutes but the ball rolled wide after Sinclair committed himself.