Help build your future with HNC or HND Fife College courses in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

Help build your future with HNC or HND Fife College courses in 2023

Get to know about these qualifications that will give you a head start

In partnership with Fife College
Students graduating from Fife College courses in 2023.

Are you thinking about the best qualification to help you with your future career? Here’s why you should consider studying Fife College’s Higher National Certificate (HNC) or Higher National Diploma (HND) courses in 2023.

Why should you study Fife College’s HNC or HND Courses in 2023?

Studying an HNC or HND course at Fife College could set you on the path to career success in exciting fields such as Business Management, Administration and IT or Legal Services.

Or perhaps you’re interested in studying Quantity Surveying, Architecture or Interior Design?

With an HNC or HND course from Fife College in any of these subjects or many more, the opportunities are endless. Employers love them and place high value on these qualifications so they can lead to a fantastic career.

An HNC or HND course at Fife College is the ideal study choice for school leavers, adult returners to education or those simply looking to boost their career options. Often those who are already in work choose to undertake an HNC or HND related to their current field of employment to help them progress professionally or gain a promotion.

At Fife College, you can choose to study part-time, online or through distance learning. This flexibility allows you to balance your studies with work or family life. A part-time or distance learning HNC or HND is the ideal way to continue working alongside your studies and increase your skills, build your career and gain extra income.

You could even use it to develop the practical skills to start your own business, like Eilidh Hutchison, who is currently studying a HND Business Management course at Fife College.

When asked about studying business at Fife College, Elidh said: “The course is really good because we get a mixture of everything. I most enjoyed the marketing side and I’ve been enjoying the part about managing organisations too.

Now I have my own business called Aye Candy, selling handmade chocolates, chocolate bars and traybakes. Getting a commercial kitchen and a shop is the long-term goal.”

The local, affordable, flexible route to a degree

Callum Blythe, a student studying an HE degree as part of Fife College courses in 2023.
Callum Blyth, who studies HNC: 3D Design (Interiors) at Fife College.

HNCs and HNDs are also a great pathway to studying a degree at university, or even to completing a degree in full at Fife College. They let you study at a manageable pace and then, if you’re ready to switch to a degree, you’ll already have the right foundations in place.

Studying towards a degree at college is not only more affordable, but it also offers a flexible approach. Instead of committing to a long course, you can take it one year at a time. This way, you keep your options open while still earning an HNC or HND on the way.

This means that having a HNC could give you direct entry to year two of your chosen degree course, while a HND could provide direct entry into year three.

So, why should you consider studying an HNC or HND course at Fife College? Well, they offer fantastic facilities, smaller class sizes, greater affordability and flexibility, and help you get a step up with your career.

Just ask Callum Blyth, who studies HNC: 3D Design (Interiors) at Fife College, which is one of many Construction Professional courses on offer at HN level.

He says, “After the course has finished, you can go into loads of areas. You’ve got placements, you’ve got job opportunities for the council, you’ve got university.

I am going to university, if you had said that to me five years ago, I would not have believed you.”

Don’t wait to start thinking about your future. Find out more and apply for an HNC or HND at Fife College.

More from The Courier

Portraits of Dundee SNP MPs and MSPs Chris Law, Shona Robison, Stuart Hosie and Joe FitzPatrick against backdrop of River Tay and Dundee.
STEVE FINAN: £80M investment snub has shown Dundee politicians for the spineless drones they…
Image of 15-year-old missing Dundee teenager, Kharis Robertson.
Concern grows for missing 15-year-old Dundee girl
The shocking incident happened in Caird Park in Dundee.
Teenager in court for setting fire to young girl's leg in Dundee
The dolphins that were stranded. Image: David Hovell
Rescue operation to save two dolphins stranded on Monifieth beach
James McPake and Dave Mackay will be without Kane Ritchie-Hosler for the start of the season. Images: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline Athletic reveal extent of Kane Ritchie-Hosler injury
Site for new Greens store on Claypotts Road
Grocery store Greens to open new shop in Broughty Ferry
Ready for Morrison's Academy prom. Image: Brian O'Neill/Crieff Photography.
Proms in pictures: Morrison's Academy Class of 2023
Croft Crescent, Markinch.
Fife man who shot neighbour in neck 'lucky' not to have killed him
The crash has partially blocked the northbound carriageway. Image: DC Thomson
Two men airlifted to hospital after A9 crash at Auchterarder
Police outside house in Keiss where man's body was found.
Former Dundee resident takes her own life in Highland village after murder of pensioner