Rescue operation to save two dolphins stranded on Monifieth beach

A major rescue operation has been launched to save two dolphins stranded on Monifieth beach.

The alert was raised at 9am on Wednesday and the attempt to get the dolphins back in the water is continuing.

Members of the public are being asked to stay away to allow the rescue mission to continue.

Rescue teams giving first aid at Monifieth

Broughty Ferry lifeboat, a coastguard rescue team and a team of medics from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) are all involved in the rescue.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: “We received a report at 9am that two dolphins were stranded on the sand at Monifieth beach.

“First aid is being given to the dolphins by BDMLR while the attempt is made to return to the dolphins into the water.

“The dolphins were quite far up the sand but as the tide has risen the dolphins are now closer to being returned to the water.

“The efforts are ongoing with all teams still at the scene.”

A spokesman for BDMLR asked that no members of the public go to the area.

He said: “Noise and more people will only stress these animals out more.

“First aid is being given and BDMLR medics are both on scene and on route.”

More to follow.