St Johnstone star Graham Carey targets fast start in the League Cup after signing new contract

Graham Carey is the latest St Johnstone player to sign a contract extension.

And, after being part of two Perth teams which got off to slow starts in the League Cup, he’s determined there will be a fast one this time around.

“I’m really happy to sign with the club again,” said the Irishman, who has agreed a one-year deal.

“I’m one of the more experienced players now and I’m hoping that can rub off on some of the younger guys.

“It’s exciting working towards the start of the season and you are just itching to get back in. We want to be better than we were last season and get back to pushing further up the table.

“And we obviously want to do better in the cups this coming year and give the fans something to get excited about.”

The 35-year-old, who produced two crucial assists in the last week of the season as Saints secured their Premiership status, added: “We suffered from not doing well enough in the cup last season.

“This year we’ll be giving our all to win the group and get off to a great start to build confidence going forward. Good runs in the cup can get momentum on our side.”

Manager, Craig Levein, said: “Everyone knows Graham’s quality and I am sure he will continue to show this while pitching in with assists and goals next season.

“He is an experienced figure for us. He showed that experience – and plenty of quality too – with some very strong performances at the end of last season.”

Sven Sprangler and Cammy MacPherson have also signed new contracts, with former Hearts striker, Uche Ikpeazu, arriving from Port Vale on a two-year deal.