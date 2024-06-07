St Johnstone star Graham Carey targets fast start in the League Cup after signing new contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Graham Carey targets fast start in the League Cup after signing new contract

The Irishman has agreed a one-year deal.

By Eric Nicolson
Graham Carey has signed a new deal with St Johnstone.
Graham Carey has signed a new deal with St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Graham Carey is the latest St Johnstone player to sign a contract extension.

And, after being part of two Perth teams which got off to slow starts in the League Cup, he’s determined there will be a fast one this time around.

“I’m really happy to sign with the club again,” said the Irishman, who has agreed a one-year deal.

“I’m one of the more experienced players now and I’m hoping that can rub off on some of the younger guys.

“It’s exciting working towards the start of the season and you are just itching to get back in. We want to be better than we were last season and get back to pushing further up the table.

“And we obviously want to do better in the cups this coming year and give the fans something to get excited about.”

Graham Carey.
Graham Carey. Image: SNS.

The 35-year-old, who produced two crucial assists in the last week of the season as Saints secured their Premiership status, added: “We suffered from not doing well enough in the cup last season.

“This year we’ll be giving our all to win the group and get off to a great start to build confidence going forward. Good runs in the cup can get momentum on our side.”

Manager, Craig Levein, said: “Everyone knows Graham’s quality and I am sure he will continue to show this while pitching in with assists and goals next season.

“He is an experienced figure for us. He showed that experience – and plenty of quality too – with some very strong performances at the end of last season.”

Sven Sprangler and Cammy MacPherson have also signed new contracts, with former Hearts striker, Uche Ikpeazu, arriving from Port Vale on a two-year deal.

