Police watched as Dunfermline woman hit kerb while five times drink-drive limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Police watched as Dunfermline woman hit kerb while five times drink-drive limit

Bailey Hildrew, 20, was pulled over by officers and failed a roadside breath test.

By Jamie McKenzie
Bailey Hildrew.
Bailey Hildrew drove off in front of police.

A motorist was five times the drink-drive limit when police spotted her drive off at speed and hit a kerb in Dunfermline city centre.

Bailey Hildrew, 20, was then pulled over by officers and failed a roadside breath test.

She appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving with excess alcohol in her system (109mics/ 22) at Carnegie Drive last month.

A sheriff described it as “quite reckless”.

Bailey Hildrew.
Bailey Hildrew leaves court.

Prosecutor Charlotte Allan told the court that around 10.45pm on May 10 police in a marked car saw Hildrew driving “at speed” in her Mini along Maygate before she “struck a kerb” on Bruce Street.

Hildrew, of Glen Fruin Grove, Dunfermline, was signalled to stop by police, who then spoke to her.

The fiscal depute said: “During the conversation, officers saw her eyes were glazed and speech slurred and smelled alcohol on her breath as she spoke.

“She provided a breath specimen at the roadside and the result was a fail.”

Hildrew was then taken to the police station and gave further readings before being charged.

‘Reckless’

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said first offender Hildrew is in full-time employment and travels to and from London for work.

The solicitor said Hildrew had been dropping friends at a licensed establishment and had planned to drive on.

“She did stop and consume alcohol with them and made the stupid mistake to drive the vehicle afterwards.

“She accepts full responsibility for the offence and is sorry to find herself in this scenario”.

The lawyer said her client understands she will be disqualified, which will cause difficulty for work but will not cause her to lose her job.

Sheriff William Gilchrist told Hildrew: “It’s a very high reading and quite reckless of you to be driving in such a state”.

The sheriff banned Hildrew for 18 months and fined her £450.

The length of ban can be reduced by four months if she successfully completes the drink-driver rehabilitation scheme.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Colin Murray
Overtaking Fife locksmith forced pensioner to use military evasive driving training
Roy Ramsay
Fife addict jailed for life-endangering assault on ex-partner
Andrew Innes, Troon Avenue
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes gets thousands after police sell his car
The allegations centre on South Cairnie Farm Cottage, Glenalmond. Image: DC Thomson
Man accused of human trafficking at Perthshire puppy farm site
Police at the scene of Brian Low's alleged murder near Aberfeldy. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Aberfeldy murder suspect remanded after crown appeals against bail
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — The Mars Bar thief
Police outside a property at Sydney Crescent, Auchterarder
Man in court accused of attempted murder after Auchterarder 'stabbing'
Gary White
Perth vandal cut phone line because wi-fi was 'spying on him'
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Glenrothes soft play sexual assault victim tells of incident's devastating impact
Brian Fulton Cupar crash
Drunk driver ditched vodka bottle after Fife primary school crash