Police watched as Dunfermline woman hit kerb while five times drink-drive limit

A motorist was five times the drink-drive limit when police spotted her drive off at speed and hit a kerb in Dunfermline city centre.

Bailey Hildrew, 20, was then pulled over by officers and failed a roadside breath test.

She appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving with excess alcohol in her system (109mics/ 22) at Carnegie Drive last month.

A sheriff described it as “quite reckless”.

Prosecutor Charlotte Allan told the court that around 10.45pm on May 10 police in a marked car saw Hildrew driving “at speed” in her Mini along Maygate before she “struck a kerb” on Bruce Street.

Hildrew, of Glen Fruin Grove, Dunfermline, was signalled to stop by police, who then spoke to her.

The fiscal depute said: “During the conversation, officers saw her eyes were glazed and speech slurred and smelled alcohol on her breath as she spoke.

“She provided a breath specimen at the roadside and the result was a fail.”

Hildrew was then taken to the police station and gave further readings before being charged.

‘Reckless’

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said first offender Hildrew is in full-time employment and travels to and from London for work.

The solicitor said Hildrew had been dropping friends at a licensed establishment and had planned to drive on.

“She did stop and consume alcohol with them and made the stupid mistake to drive the vehicle afterwards.

“She accepts full responsibility for the offence and is sorry to find herself in this scenario”.

The lawyer said her client understands she will be disqualified, which will cause difficulty for work but will not cause her to lose her job.

Sheriff William Gilchrist told Hildrew: “It’s a very high reading and quite reckless of you to be driving in such a state”.

The sheriff banned Hildrew for 18 months and fined her £450.

The length of ban can be reduced by four months if she successfully completes the drink-driver rehabilitation scheme.

