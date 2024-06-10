Sheriff apology to boxer Decca Heggie for Dundee sentencing delay

A sheriff issued an apology to bareknuckle boxer and podcaster Derek “Decca” Heggie for delays in his sentencing for dangerous driving in Dundee.

Derek “Decca” Heggie was found guilty of leading officers on a dangerous chase across the city in a BMW on March 15 2021

The car was lost to sight and Heggie was only traced after being identified by one of the police officers who was a fan of his online content.

The former fighter and YouTube star claimed in court he had been recording a podcast on the night in question so could not have been the driver.

Heggie was convicted of driving dangerously, including narrowly missing two road workers, on various roads in Dundee and the A92 near Muirdrum.

The 40-year-old, of Carlisle, was hauled into custody after being deported from the Philippines in December.

Heggie, who has starred in crime films including a role in The Corrupted alongside Timothy Spall and Hugh Bonneville, was released on bail in May and returned to court for sentencing on Monday.

A social work report had been ordered but was not prepared due to confusion surrounding his whereabouts.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland apologised for the delay and said Heggie was not to blame for the error.

Another attempt will be made to sentence Heggie, who is disqualified from driving on an interim basis, next month.

Chase from Dundee

The court previously heard how Heggie’s car took off from officers on Forfar Road.

He was chased along the Kingsway to the Scott Fyffe roundabout.

Officers joined the chase across the Douglas area and towards the A92 in Arbroath.

The car struck traffic cones and came close to hitting two roadside workers, who had to take evasive action.

The BMW was lost to sight but Heggie had been identified as the driver by an officer who was a fan and had seen him in The Courier.

Heggie said he spent the evening recording and uploading YouTube content in Montrose but no evidence of its existence was provided.

He told the court: “I know nothing about that vehicle or the fella that owns it.

“I can’t drive. I failed my driving test and I certainly don’t have the quality of driving to get away from the police like that.

“I do not know why the police would say it was me.

“Many people look like me, tattoos, muscle-bound. It’s 100% untrue.”

He was found guilty.

