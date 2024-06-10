Sheriff apology to boxer Decca Heggie for Dundee sentencing delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheriff apology to boxer Decca Heggie for Dundee sentencing delay

Reports should have been prepared ahead of Heggie's sentencing on Monday.

By Ciaran Shanks
Derek 'Decca' Heggie
Derek 'Decca' Heggie should have been sentenced in Dundee. Pic by Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

A sheriff issued an apology to bareknuckle boxer and podcaster Derek “Decca” Heggie for delays in his sentencing for dangerous driving in Dundee.

Derek “Decca” Heggie was found guilty of leading officers on a dangerous chase across the city in a BMW on March 15 2021

The car was lost to sight and Heggie was only traced after being identified by one of the police officers who was a fan of his online content.

The former fighter and YouTube star claimed in court he had been recording a podcast on the night in question so could not have been the driver.

Heggie was convicted of driving dangerously, including narrowly missing two road workers, on various roads in Dundee and the A92 near Muirdrum.

The 40-year-old, of Carlisle, was hauled into custody after being deported from the Philippines in December.

Derek 'Decca' Heggie.
Derek ‘Decca’ Heggie has featured in crime films and is a podcaster.

Heggie, who has starred in crime films including a role in The Corrupted alongside Timothy Spall and Hugh Bonneville, was released on bail in May and returned to court for sentencing on Monday.

A social work report had been ordered but was not prepared due to confusion surrounding his whereabouts.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland apologised for the delay and said Heggie was not to blame for the error.

Another attempt will be made to sentence Heggie, who is disqualified from driving on an interim basis, next month.

Chase from Dundee

The court previously heard how Heggie’s car took off from officers on Forfar Road.

He was chased along the Kingsway to the Scott Fyffe roundabout.

Officers joined the chase across the Douglas area and towards the A92 in Arbroath.

The car struck traffic cones and came close to hitting two roadside workers, who had to take evasive action.

The BMW was lost to sight but Heggie had been identified as the driver by an officer who was a fan and had seen him in The Courier.

Decca Heggie
Decca Heggie.

Heggie said he spent the evening recording and uploading YouTube content in Montrose but no evidence of its existence was provided.

He told the court: “I know nothing about that vehicle or the fella that owns it.

“I can’t drive. I failed my driving test and I certainly don’t have the quality of driving to get away from the police like that.

“I do not know why the police would say it was me.

“Many people look like me, tattoos, muscle-bound. It’s 100% untrue.”

He was found guilty.

