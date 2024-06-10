Missing Dundee ferret found 15 miles away after ‘hitching lift to Forfar’

A missing Dundee ferret has been found 15 miles away in Forfar.

Pabu has been returned safe and well to his Hilltown home six days after he disappeared from his hutch last Tuesday.

No one knows how the two-year-old marked ferret managed to travel so far, but his owner, Kota Gibreel, suspects he sneaked into a vehicle and hitched a lift.

Kota, 21, told The Courier: “I have no idea how he got to Forfar or even where exactly he was found.

“However, it is definitely Pabu.

“As soon as I got him back he began to cuddle into me and knew me straight away as well.”

Kota feared Pabu wouldn’t survive his foray into the wild and was astonished but delighted when the SSPCA called to say he had been found.

He continued: “The SSPCA got in touch on Monday to say that Pabu had been found.

“They think he must have sneaked into someone’s vehicle and hitched a ride to Forfar.

“I have no idea what he must have been doing since he got there but he is actually quite chubby and looks well fed so he must have found food somewhere.

“It’s just brilliant to have him back. I was very concerned that he wouldn’t survive on his own.”

Kota added that Pabu is now safely locked up in a shed with his sisters, Tofu and Bellatrix.

He said: “They too were so happy to see him.

“Ferrets are pretty good escape artists, so I will be making sure he doesn’t get out again in future.”