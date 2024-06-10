EXCLUSIVE: New parole hearing date confirmed for Angus killer Tasmin Glass

A new parole hearing date has been confirmed for Angus killer Tasmin Glass as she seeks release from prison after serving only half her ten-year sentence.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her pivotal role in the brutal murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

Her case will now be considered by the Parole Board for Scotland for a third time on July 26.

Glass has already had her case heard twice this year – with the panel deferring the decision both times due to a lack of information.

The date for the new hearing is the day before a memorial motorbike ride in honour of her victim Steven Donaldson.

If the panel decided to release Glass, she would likely leave prison on the same day as the memorial.

‘Parole board has had enough time’

Speaking to The Courier, the Donaldsons said the new date had come around sooner than they expected, but they believe the parole board has had “ample time” to make a decision.

A family spokesperson said: “We hope that on this occasion a final decision on her parole is reached.

“The Parole Board for Scotland has kept us waiting since February and we feel that we now need to know what the outcome is going to be.

“It has been a long and difficult wait for us, Steven’s family, with the Scottish parole board deferring the decision twice already.

“We feel that they have now had ample time to look at everything relevant to the case and make their decision.

“We are obviously still of the firm belief that she must serve her full sentence and remain very firmly of the belief that Steven’s life was worth so much more than her only serving half her sentence.”

‘Already a very poignant time’

The family is also concerned that the hearing will be held the day before this year’s memorial motorbike ride from Arbroath to Kirriemuir in Steven’s memory.

The spokesperson said: “This is already going to be a very poignant time for us as we will be joining Steven’s memorial ride.

“The timing of the parole hearing is difficult for us.

“We face the possibility of remembering Steven on July 27, with the knowledge that Tasmin has been granted parole.

“That will be very hard indeed for us, if we know she is freed from prison the day before.

“We can only hope the parole board make the right decision and Tamsin Glass is not granted parole and remains in prison.”

Under Scots Law, prisoners who are sentenced to more than four years – but not on life restrictions – are automatically eligible for parole consideration halfway through their sentence.

The Courier and Steven’s family have been campaigning for Glass to remain in prison as part of our A Voice for Victims campaign on parole reform.

Months of indecision from parole board

The case first went before the parole board in February this year, where the panel deferred the decision for an oral hearing.

It took a further two months for the Donaldson family to be notified of when the hearing would take place, leaving Steven’s loved ones in limbo.

When the hearing did occur on May 29, the panel again deferred the decision due to a lack of information.

Steven’s family were notified of the adjournment by email.

It said: “The board has yet to conclude its consideration on this case.

“While I am unable to provide you with the specific reasons for this, a case may be continued due to the unavailability of witnesses, to await the outcome of outstanding charges, to obtain additional information or for another reason.”

Last month, the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) refused to deny that the killer was being housed in the low-supervision Bella Centre in Dundee.

One of the primary focuses of the community unit is re-integrating offenders back into society.

A campaign for victims

In The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign, we have demanded greater transparency and communication between the parole board, victims and their families.

We have also called on the Scottish Government to rethink the policy of parole hearings halfway through sentences for the most violent of crimes and for parole hearings to be held in public.

The Courier believes that the current system re-traumatises victims – the Donaldson family will have now spent the majority of this year fighting to keep a convicted killer in prison.

Next year Glass will be eligible for parole again.

Victims who have backed the campaign include Linda McDonald, the survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh, and the victim of violent Dundee rapist Sean McGowan, as well as politicians and national charities.