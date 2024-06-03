Steven Donaldson event organiser says Angus killer’s release on eve of event would be ‘kick in teeth’ for family

The release of Kirriemuir killer Tasmin Glass on the eve of a memorial motorcycle ride honouring Steven Donaldson would be a “big kick in the teeth” for his grieving family, its organiser says.

Hundreds of bikers from across the country are expected at the Angus ride-out in July.

It was first held in 2019 and brought local streets to a standstill in a massive show of respect for the murdered Arbroath oil worker.

But the north-east man who started the two-wheeled tribute says the idea of Steven’s ex-girlfriend being freed around the same time as this summer’s event is “unbelievable”.

It comes after the Parole Board for Scotland failed to reach a decision on whether heartless Glass should be released mid-way through the 10-year culpable homicide sentence handed down for her “pivotal role” in the brutal killing in 2018.

Last week, the Donaldson family learned their agony over Glass’ possible release could be prolonged until the summer.

The parole board failed to come to a conclusion due to a lack of witnesses or information.

The killer’s case was first considered in February, when the panel also decided they lacked the information to make a ruling.

Family’s gratitude for bike run tribute

Billy Connell from Banff has organised the memorial runs with the blessing of the Donaldson family.

He said: “The only place she should be for the next five years is inside a prison for what she did.

“She should serve the full ten years.

“I’ve read she’s maybe even been in a low supervision unit in Dundee. What’s that all about?

“Steven’s poor family are sitting on the edge all this time about the possibility of her getting out.

“So now it might be July and she could be released before the bike ride. That would be a big kick in the teeth for them.

“It’s all wrong.”

Bikers’ bond

Billy added: “I never met Steven, but we had a common bond as keen bikers. So I wanted to bring the biking family together in respect for him.

“The ride didn’t take place last year but I wanted to get it going again this summer.

“It’s held close to Steven’s birthday date of July 23. I’ll be 41 on July 20, so it’s another part of what’s been an emotional event when it’s been held.”

The bikers head from Steven’s home town of Arbroath, through Forfar and Kirriemuir to Kinnordy Loch.

It was there his body was found, and is now the setting of a memorial oak planted in his honour.

Billy added: “I remember Steven’s dad, Bill, saying to me at the first ride they were grateful to me for doing it. It was something good for them to remember him by.

Steven’s sister, Lori, has ridden pillion on it. And her brother’s treasured BMW sports bike has been part of the convoy.

July 27 memorial run date

The memorial run will set off from Arbroath’s Victoria Park around 10am on Saturday July 27.

“There is a lot of interest on the Facebook page but until the day you never know how many will turn up,” said Billy.

“I just hope the word gets out far and wide that it’s taking place again to remember Steven.

“Bikers will always show respect for a fellow rider.

“So I hope we’ll see a turnout like we have previously.

“If she’s released it might even be that more will want to take part to show how disgusted they are that she only served five years for what she did.

A Voice for Victims

In The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign, we have demanded greater transparency and communication between the parole board, victims and their families.

We have also called on the Scottish Government to rethink the policy of parole hearings halfway through sentences for the most violent of crimes and for parole hearings to be held in public.

We believe these measures would help victims and also build trust between the board and the public.