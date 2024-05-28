Should Angus killer Tasmin Glass be housed in a low supervision unit in Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Should Angus killer Tasmin Glass be housed in a low supervision unit in Dundee?

Glass, who was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019, will go before the parole board on Wednesday.

By Sean O'Neil
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Tasmin Glass.

Is a low supervision unit the right place for one of Scotland’s most notorious killers, Tasmin Glass, to be housed?

The Scottish Prison Service won’t confirm where the killer is being held, but multiple sources have told The Courier that she is currently imprisoned at the Bella Community Custody Centre in Dundee.

The facility was a UK-first – and generated significant community concern – when it opened its doors in 2022 with a mission to help ready female prisoners for a life back in the community.

Tasmin Glass – who orchestrated events which led to the murder of Angus oil worker Steven Donaldson – is one of Scotland’s most high profile female prisoners.

Steven Donaldson.

She was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for her part in the killing of Mr Donaldson but, with just half her sentence served, is due to face a parole hearing this week which could lead to her liberation.

What is the Bella Centre in Dundee?

The Courier is campaigning alongside Mr Donaldson’s family for Miss Glass to remain behind bars.

The Scottish Prison Service describes the Bella Centre – and a sister facility in Glasgow – as “groundbreaking” in its approach to women offenders.

The centre consists of three “shared houses” with capacity for 16 individuals.

Describing the role of the centre on their website, SPS wrote: “(It) will support the needs of women who would benefit from closer community contact and access to local services.

The Bella Community Custody Unit in Dundee. Image Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Women will be supported to live independently in accommodation based on a ‘shared house’ principle to develop a range of independent living skills, which are reflective of real life.”

Preparing for return to the community

A SPS spokesperson added: “Our groundbreaking Bella and Lilias Community Custody Units (CCUs), in Dundee and Glasgow respectively, are the first facilities of their kind in the UK.

“They provide an increased focus on preparing people for returning to their community, increasing their chances of successful reintegration, and reducing the risk of reoffending.

“Individuals are only considered for a transfer to the CCUs if they meet strict eligibility criteria and following careful risk assessments.”

Communal space for inmates in the Bella Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

The Courier has twice approached the Scottish Prison Service in relation to Ms Glass and the Dundee unit.

The service said it did not comment on individual prisoners, but refused to deny Ms Glass was among those housed there.

‘Treats victims with disrespect’

On Wednesday May 29, the killer will go before The Parole Board for Scotland in a bid for freedom.

This will be the second time the panel consider Glass for parole after they failed to come to a decision in February.

Bill and Pam Donaldson, Steven’s parents. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Courier and Steven’s family have campaigned to keep the killer behind bars, believing that she should not be released five years into a ten years sentence.

Under Scots Law, prisoners who have been sentenced to more than four years will be considered for parole automatically once they have served half their sentence – unless they have been given a life restriction order.

A campaign for victims

In our A Voice for Victims campaign, The Courier is asking the Scottish Government to rethink this law and how it affects the families who are retraumatised by proceedings.

Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay called the current system “weak” saying it “makes excuses for criminals and treats victims with disrespect”.

Russell Findlay MSP.
Russell Findlay MSP. Image: Colin D Fisher

The politician, who was the victim of an acid attack in 2015, told The Courier: “Anyone who has lost a loved one to violent crime should have confidence that those responsible will be punished.

“Unfortunately, yet another family is learning that is not what always happens while also having to battle with the authorities for basic information which they should be automatically entitled to.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Muhammed Awais worked for Corfu Kebabs.
Dundee delivery driver sexually assaulted teenage girls at Angus pyjama party
A blue bin will shortly join the kerbside recycling line-up for Angus homes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Countdown begins to roll-out of new Angus bins scheme's first phase
Lunan Bay is a favourite with locals and visitors. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Plans lodged to extend Lunan Bay campsite at Angus seaside hotspot
The junction of Ferrier Street and Dundee Street in Carnoustie.
Man, 23, taken to hospital with serious injuries after assault in Carnoustie
Christian Williams.
BMW driver with replica assault rifle reached 120mph in police chase through Angus and…
Newtyle hit and run car crash
Angus woman with MS feared she'd be unable to walk daughter down aisle after…
3
Screwfix is to set up a branch in Montrose. Image: PA
Screwfix set for Montrose after planning go-ahead for latest Angus branch
Miroslav Novotny
Arbroath man turned his home into huge cannabis farm
Darren Hogg
Ex-para's weapons arsenal found after Dundee multi rampage
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Readers' anger at justice system as Angus killer Tasmin Glass seeks parole
8

Conversation