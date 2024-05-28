Countdown begins to roll-out of new Angus bins scheme’s first phase

The roll-out of Angus Council’s kerbside recycling shake-up will begin next week.

From Monday, the first households in Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie will have a new blue bin delivered to their door.

It will signal the start of a new money-saving system for recycling paper and cardboard.

The changes also include a controversial ban on glass in household bins.

Instead, residents will have to take bottles and jars to neighbourhood recycling points.

But the council has admitted it is still considering where those will be sited after a survey asking people for preferred locations.

The scheme, aimed at saving the council half a million pounds a year, is already months behind schedule.

And there are concerns that not enough of the new glass recycling points have been set up.

What are the Angus Council bin changes?

A new blue bin for 65,000 Angus households for paper and cardboard only

Alternate fortnightly collections of grey (plastic and cans) and blue bins

Glass banned from kerbside bins

Community glass collection points increased from 23 to around 190

4,000 extra Angus households included in the food recycling scheme

Non-collection of (purple) general waste bins which contain too much recyclable material

The changes were agreed in this year’s council budget.

They include a new £33,000-a-year post to oversee the new scheme, including the clampdown on households which don’t recycle.

A survey showed the majority of Angus residents were in favour of a tougher approach.

But 80% wanted to still be able to put glass in a household recycling bin.

When is the new scheme coming into force?

A council spokesperson said the first blue bins for paper and cardboard will be delivered from Monday.

“Over the next few weeks, households in Arbroath, Monifieth, Carnoustie and surrounding rural areas will receive their information pack on the changes to household waste collections and how it will affect them,” the council say.

“New blue bins are being delivered to these areas on a phased basis from 3 June.

“Existing bins will be stickered to show the accepted items.”

In March, the changes were branded “bonkers” after the start to the new scheme was delayed.

The council said it wanted more feedback from residents on where the new glass recycling points should go.

It plans to increase the number of bottle banks from less than 20 to almost 200.

The spokesperson added: “We have had a good response to our request for suggestions of siting for the glass recycle points on the Engage Angus platform.

“We continue to request that residents send their suggestions in for all areas across Angus to www.engage.angus.gov.uk/glass-recycling-points

Where are the current glass points for the areas in the first phase?

There are ten existing glass recycling points.

Arbroath:

Arbirlot Road, Timmergreens shopping centre

Cairnie Street, Tesco car park

East Muirlands Road

Montrose Road, Premier Stores

Westway Retail Park, Asda car-park

Carnoustie:

Barry Road, Craws Nest car park

High Street, Co-op car park

Monifieth:

High Street, Tesco car park

Colliston:

Village Hall, car park

Friockheim:

Village park

The council added: “We are working through the locations and siting of the new glass recycling bins and will be updating our website as and when new locations are added.

Angus-wide recycling sites can be found at www.angus.gov.uk/bins_litter_and_recycling/recycling_sites/glass_recycling_points