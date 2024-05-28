Countdown begins to roll-out of new Angus bins scheme’s first phase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Countdown begins to roll-out of new Angus bins scheme’s first phase

New blue bins for paper and cardboard are due to be delivered to homes in Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth as part of the kerbside shake-up.

By Graham Brown
A blue bin will shortly join the kerbside recycling line-up for Angus homes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The roll-out of Angus Council’s kerbside recycling shake-up will begin next week.

From Monday, the first households in Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie will have a new blue bin delivered to their door.

It will signal the start of a new money-saving system for recycling paper and cardboard.

The changes also include a controversial ban on glass in household bins.

Instead, residents will have to take bottles and jars to neighbourhood recycling points.

But the council has admitted it is still considering where those will be sited after a survey asking people for preferred locations.

The scheme, aimed at saving the council half a million pounds a year, is already months behind schedule.

And there are concerns that not enough of the new glass recycling points have been set up.

What are the Angus Council bin changes?

  • A new blue bin for 65,000 Angus households for paper and cardboard only
  • Alternate fortnightly collections of grey (plastic and cans) and blue bins
  • Glass banned from kerbside bins
  • Community glass collection points increased from 23 to around 190
  • 4,000 extra Angus households included in the food recycling scheme
  • Non-collection of (purple) general waste bins which contain too much recyclable material

The changes were agreed in this year’s council budget.

They include a new £33,000-a-year post to oversee the new scheme, including the clampdown on households which don’t recycle.

A survey showed the majority of Angus residents were in favour of a tougher approach.

But 80% wanted to still be able to put glass in a household recycling bin.

When is the new scheme coming into force?

A council spokesperson said the first blue bins for paper and cardboard will be delivered from Monday.

“Over the next few weeks, households in Arbroath, Monifieth, Carnoustie and surrounding rural areas will receive their information pack on the changes to household waste collections and how it will affect them,” the council say.

“New blue bins are being delivered to these areas on a phased basis from 3 June.

“Existing bins will be stickered to show the accepted items.”

In March, the changes were branded “bonkers” after the start to the new scheme was delayed.

The council said it wanted more feedback from residents on where the new glass recycling points should go.

Glass recycling points will be located across Angus. Image: Angus Council

It plans to increase the number of bottle banks from less than 20 to almost 200.

The spokesperson added: “We have had a good response to our request for suggestions of siting for the glass recycle points on the Engage Angus platform.

“We continue to request that residents send their suggestions in for all areas across Angus to www.engage.angus.gov.uk/glass-recycling-points

Where are the current glass points for the areas in the first phase?

There are ten existing glass recycling points.

Arbroath:

Arbirlot Road, Timmergreens shopping centre

Cairnie Street, Tesco car park

East Muirlands Road

Montrose Road, Premier Stores

Westway Retail Park, Asda car-park

Carnoustie:

Barry Road, Craws Nest car park
High Street, Co-op car park

Monifieth:

High Street, Tesco car park

Colliston:

Village Hall, car park

Friockheim:

Village park

The council added: “We are working through the locations and siting of the new glass recycling bins and will be updating our website as and when new locations are added.

Angus-wide recycling sites can be found at www.angus.gov.uk/bins_litter_and_recycling/recycling_sites/glass_recycling_points

Conversation