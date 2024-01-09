8 out of 10 residents say no to Angus glass bin changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8 out of 10 residents say no to Angus glass bin changes

In March, Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth will become the first locations for the roll-out of a new Angus kerbside scheme which will include almost 200 neighbourhood glass collection points.

By Graham Brown
A blue bin will be added for Angus residents this year. the Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A blue bin will be added for Angus residents this year.

Bin changes in Angus are facing a public backlash after eight out of ten people said they want to still be able to recycle glass at home.

From March, a roll-out will begin which will add another bin – for paper and cardboard – to the kerbside line-up.

But folk will no longer be able to put glass in their recycling bin.

Instead, the council plans to increase the number of local recycling points from 20 to nearly 200 for residents to dump bottles and jars.

Half of those who responded to a public consultation on the controversial plan said they were against the idea.

Leaked briefing paper

Councillors were recently given the public feedback in a briefing paper seen by The Courier.

The new scheme is due to start within weeks in Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth.

And the survey showed a majority in favour of Angus becoming the first council in Scotland to leave general waste bins uncollected at the kerbside if they are regularly found to have too much recyclable material in them.

But service bosses are already admitting they won’t leave purple bins unemptied if they have glass in them.

What are the key changes and why are they needed?

The council’s waste service needs to make a £500,000 annual saving.

If changes are not made the council will lose millions of pounds of funding and fail to comply with the Scottish Government’s recycling charter.

Angus bin collections
Changes are being introduced to save around £500k a year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The new scheme will see:

  • New blue bin for paper and cardboard only
  • Alternate fortnightly collections for blue and grey (cans and plastic) bins
  • Food waste service extended to 3,900 extra homes
  • Glass recycling points increased from 23 to around 190

Angus residents want to keep glass bins

Angus Council carried out a public survey between November 14 and December 11.

2,464 responses were received.

The briefing to councillors revealed:

  • 50% of respondents disagreed with bringing their glass to a recycling point, 43% agreed, 7% neither agreed nor disagreed
  • 82% agreed with having two recycling bins where glass continued to be collected at the kerbside
  • 43% agreed with having two recycling bins and bringing their glass to a recycling point
  • 51% agreed non-recyclable waste bins containing too many recyclable items should be tagged and left uncollected

The briefing paper says other Scottish councils, including neighbours Dundee, Perth and Kinross, and Aberdeenshire have rolled out, or are adopting similar schemes.

It added: “Bins left on street only an issue in minority of locations and we will intervene and engage with households and landlords where this is a problem.”

And waste chiefs say they will “encourage family and friends to assist those less able.”

“If no other option, resident will be advised they can put (glass) in their purple bin.

“Purple bins won’t be left because of glass in the bin.”

When are the changes happening?

The new system will be rolled out in three phases this year.

March – Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth

June – Montrose and Brechin

September – Forfar, Kirriemuir and Sidlaw area

Conversation