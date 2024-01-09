Meet the Murraygate Marks and Spencer workers with more than 200 years’ combined service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Meet the Murraygate Marks and Spencer workers with more than 200 years’ combined service

The group reflect on their time at the long-standing store as they prepare for the upcoming move to a new £5m premises at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
M&S employees Fiona Buchan, Alison Wedgwood, Denise Smith, Morag Newsome, Ann Tennant, Pam Wade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
M&S employees Fiona Buchan, Alison Wedgwood, Denise Smith, Morag Newsome, Ann Tennant, Pam Wade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Marks and Spencer has been a staple of the Murraygate in Dundee for over a century.

Having opened their first shop in the area in 1918, M&S moved across the street to its current home in 1936.

This year, however, will bring an end to the bond between Marks and Spencer and the Murraygate as the store moves into a new £5m premises at the Gallagher Retail Park.

Among those making the move into the new store are seven long-serving employees who between them have clocked up more than 240 years’ service at the Murraygate.

‘I always wanted to work for Marks and Spencer’

Denise Smith, 60 and colleague Ann Tennant, 63, both started on the same day 44 years ago.

“When Anne and I first joined, we were among the youngest and everyone was looking after us”, Denise said.

“But now it’s reversed and we have the young people around us who we can share our experiences with.

Denise Smith, who has 44 years experience. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I always wanted to work for Marks and Spencer when I came in with my mum and I’ve got what I wanted.”

Ann said: “When I first came here, you think it’s just a shop where you stand at the till and serve customers.

“But you soon realise it’s just one cog in a wheel and there’s a much bigger picture.

“I worked in admin so you worked out the sales, the stock, and made the wages up.

“But technology has moved on and it’s made things so much easier, now it’s just the touch of a button.”

Christmas shoppers at Marks and Spencer in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

The 63-year-old added: “I knew about long-service because a lot of my family have done it (at M&S).

“My aunty did 58 years, my brother also worked here and he did 20 odd years – and my second cousin who is down in Chester is coming up to 40 years.”

“We want to do a good job and we are really passionate about the people we work with and the products we sell.”

The longevity of the Murraygate store has meant those who work there have become a family – which means personal milestones are celebrated as well as professional ones.

Morag Newsome, who has worked at the store for 41 years, said: “I remember when I had my daughter, the cloakroom floor was covered from one end to the other with gifts.

(R-L) Fiona Buchan, Alison Wedgwood, Denise Smith, Morag Newsome, Ann Tennant, Pam Wade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It was hand-knitted things, individual gifts – I think I got a present from every single person in the store.

“I remember showing my sister the photographs of this and she went, ‘I have never had that many gifts in all my life’.

‘We look after each other here’

The new Gallagher Retail Park store will be a merger between the existing food store there and the Murraygate shop.

Located at the old DW Sports and Mothercare units, the new store will see an expanded offering of food, drink, clothing, and homewares.

And ahead of the move in late spring, store manager Fiona Buchan – who has been at the Murraygate for almost 30 years – is preparing her team for the change.

“We look after each other here”, the 50 year-old said.

Store Manager Fiona Buchan (30 Years experience). Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“A big part of my role for the next few months will be for us to move forward together and I will be working closely with the store manager at Dock Street to make sure the transition from here to new premises is a smooth one.

“This store has a heart and it’s bittersweet (to be leaving) but it’s exciting as well.

“There’s still a place for that walk-in customer and in Dundee that is the most important thing for us.

“We are part of the community.”

Conversation