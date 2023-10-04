£5m of work planned as new Dundee M&S store takes step forward

A new M&S store in Dundee has taken a step forward with plans lodged for nearly £5 million worth of work.

The retailer plans on closing its Murraygate shop and its food store at Gallagher Retail Park.

The two shops would then move into a larger outlet in the former DW Sports unit elsewhere in the retail park.

News of the plans first emerged in June 2022 and M&S hoped to have the new store opened by the middle of this year.

Planned M&S Dundee work includes cafe and clothing sales space

But that date has not been met and detailed timescales have yet to be revealed, with the existing shops still in operation.

However, M&S has now lodged proposals with Dundee City Council for work worth £4.9m in the now-closed DW Sports outlet.

It includes the installation of escalators, lifts, toilets and a first-floor cafe, as well as a full fit-out for areas to sell clothing, homeware and food.

M&S may be able to start the work in the new store within weeks if the local authority approves the building warrant application.

The retailer has already been given general permission to run a shop from the former gym unit.

The Murraygate store has been a fixture of Dundee’s high street for decades, with M&S opening its first Scottish store in the city in 1918.

When news emerged of M&S’s plans for Dundee, shoppers had mixed feelings about the new store, with many disappointed about the closure of the existing shop.

The Courier has contacted M&S for comment.