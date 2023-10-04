£5m of work planned as new Dundee M&S store takes step forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

£5m of work planned as new Dundee M&S store takes step forward

A building warrant for the fit-out of the new outlet has been submitted to Dundee City Council.

By Andrew Robson
How the foodhall area in the new Dundee M&S is expected to look once work is completed
How the foodhall area in the new Dundee M&S is expected to look. Image: M&S

A new M&S store in Dundee has taken a step forward with plans lodged for nearly £5 million worth of work.

The retailer plans on closing its Murraygate shop and its food store at Gallagher Retail Park.

The two shops would then move into a larger outlet in the former DW Sports unit elsewhere in the retail park.

News of the plans first emerged in June 2022 and M&S hoped to have the new store opened by the middle of this year.

Planned M&S Dundee work includes cafe and clothing sales space

But that date has not been met and detailed timescales have yet to be revealed, with the existing shops still in operation.

However, M&S has now lodged proposals with Dundee City Council for work worth £4.9m in the now-closed DW Sports outlet.

It includes the installation of escalators, lifts, toilets and a first-floor cafe, as well as a full fit-out for areas to sell clothing, homeware and food.

M&S may be able to start the work in the new store within weeks if the local authority approves the building warrant application.

The current M&S store on Murraygate in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The old DW Sports unit at Gallagher Retail Park is yet to be converted into the M&S. Image: Google Street View

The retailer has already been given general permission to run a shop from the former gym unit.

The Murraygate store has been a fixture of Dundee’s high street for decades, with M&S opening its first Scottish store in the city in 1918.

When news emerged of M&S’s plans for Dundee, shoppers had mixed feelings about the new store, with many disappointed about the closure of the existing shop.

The Courier has contacted M&S for comment.

