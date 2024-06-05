Victim’s horror as violent Dundee rapist seeks parole halfway through sentence

A violent Dundee rapist who left his victim with life-changing injuries is being considered for parole halfway through his eight-year sentence.

Sean McGowan subjected his victim to a “prolonged and horrific” attack that left her needing corrective surgery and a colostomy bag fitted as she underwent hospital treatments for nearly a month.

In September 2020, he admitted the charge of rape and was sentenced to eight years and three months in jail.

On sentencing, Lord Matthews told the rapist he would have received 11 years imprisonment if the case had gone to trial.

On Friday, his victim was notified that his first parole bid had been deferred after the board failed to come to a decision.

‘I’ve never had any justice’

The brave victim, who we cannot name for legal reasons, said she was upset that the panel hadn’t refused his case.

“I think it’s an absolute disgrace that he’s even being considered,” she told The Courier.

“I feel like he’s not been punished enough, I feel like I’ve never had any justice at all.

“I don’t think he should be walking the streets, how can it be safe?

“I want him kept in for his full eight years and three months.”

The victim, who is also from Dundee, said McGowan phoned her and sent her gifts from prison.

While McGowan was under no legal obligation not to contact his victim as a non-harassment order had not been imposed, she said she felt he was continuing to manipulate her from behind bars.

The victim told The Courier she had made the parole board aware of this contact in her written representations to the panel when she demanded his parole was refused.

“I made a written representation in December and so did my grandmother, both opposing,” she said.

“That’s why it was so upsetting, because I had told them and made them aware of him manipulating me.”

Four years is not a long time, says victim

Under Scots Law, prisoners who are sentenced to more than four years – but not on life restrictions – are automatically eligible for parole consideration halfway through their sentence.

In our A Voice for Victims campaign, The Courier is calling on the Scottish Government to re-think the automatic parole legislation when it comes to violent offenders.

We have spoken to victims and charities who believe the process re-traumatises those affected by crime.

It is a belief shared by the victim of Sean McGowan.

“I’m so anxious right now,” she said.

“Four years might seem like a long time to some people, but it doesn’t seem like a long time has gone by to me.”

McGowan and Glass parole similarities

McGowan’s parole case shares a striking resemblance to that of Angus killer Tasmin Glass.

Glass, who was convicted of culpable homicide for her role in the murder of Steven Donaldson, went before the parole board on Wednesday – one day before McGowan.

It was the second time the killer had gone before the parole board this year as she too seeks to be released after serving only half her ten-year sentence.

For the second time since February, Glass’ case was deferred as the board said they lacked information to reach a decision.

On Friday, the victim of McGowan received email notification that the parole board also lacked information on his case.

It stated: “The board has yet to conclude its consideration of this case.

“While I am unable to provide you with the specific reasons for this, a case may be continued due to the unavailability of witnesses, to await the outcome of outstanding charges, to obtain additional information or for another reason.”

The email, which has been seen by The Courier, is almost identical to the one sent to the family of Steven Donaldson 24 hours earlier.

The victim of McGowan does not know when he will go back before the parole board, being told that timescales vary depending on each case.