Montrose bowling pavilion saga rolls on after councillors fail to agree Inch sale to port

The deal to sell Montrose’s old Inch pavilion and bowling green to the town port has failed to make it across the line after a council revolt.

Angus policy and resources committee members seemed set to accept a £201,750 Montrose Port Authority offer for the site.

It was not the highest bid for the land.

The figure was around £75,000 below a two-part offer made by port firm Rix for the Inch and the former Queen’s Close homeless hostel in Montrose.

Queens Close has now been sold to a different buyer and is to be converted into an aparthotel.

Officials back sale to Montrose Port

Council officials said the Montrose Port offer for the Inch site represents the best deal for the council.

But three-quarters of those who responded to a public consultation on the planned sale disagreed.

However, a lack of community feedback was criticised by local councillor Bill Duff after just 26 people fed into the consultation.

And the SNP figure bluntly told members from other areas that Montrose common good deals were not their concern during a heated debate on Tuesday.

Mr Duff said: “In the local government elections in 2022, 5,049 people voted (in Montrose) so consultations where less than 30 people respond gives me a bit of a problem.

“I think we’ve got to look at the value and not the cost.

“It’s certainly the best value in the long-term for Montrose.

“The proceeds of any sale could only be spent in Montrose.

“So with the greatest of respect to other councillors it doesn’t really matter what the price is.”

Full council deferral

But Forfar Conservative Ross Greig and Independent Lois Speed successfully forced a deferral of the matter to full council.

Every member of the authority will have their say on the pavilion sale on June 20 before the authority breaks for the summer.

Mr Greig said: “I’m not content with this report. I’d much prefer if it was referred to full council.”

The old bowling green and pavilion were declared surplus to council requirements in 2021 and subsequently offered for sale.

Because it is a common good asset the council must consult locally on the sale plan.

Council officials said that while the Montrose Port offer was not the top figure, it exceed the site valuation and was considered the best overall deal.

Any sale must also be approved by the courts and could take up to a year to be signed off.