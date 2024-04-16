Aparthotel plan for money-pit Montrose homeless hostel wins widespread support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Aparthotel plan for money-pit Montrose homeless hostel wins widespread support

Queen's Close homeless unit on Montrose High Street was described as a "thorn in the side" of Angus Council.

By Graham Brown
Queen's Close in Montrose was previously a homeless hostel. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Queen's Close in Montrose was previously a homeless hostel. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Montrose councillors have thrown their full backing behind plans to finally bring the former Queen’s Close homeless hostel back into use.

On Tuesday an application to turn the listed building into a 13-bed town centre aparthotel was considered by the area’s planning committee.

And local members said they were delighted to see the proposal come forward.

They hope it will end of a saga stretching back to 2007.

Queen's Close former homeless unit in Montrose town centre.
Queen’s Close stretches over four floors. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A fatal fire led the council to spend more than £350,000 refurbishing Queen’s Close.

But it has never been re-occupied since.

Efforts by the authority to sell it on the open market have repeatedly fallen through.

Apartments for port and offshore industry workers

A West Lothian firm is behind the new project.

W9A wants to convert the 11 single bedsits into five serviced apartments.

Their conversion would create three two-bed, one three-bed and one four-bed apartments.

Each will have sleeping accommodation, bathroom and kitchen facilities, and living room space.

There will be a laundry room at ground level.

The firm say there is high demand for accommodation to serve the likes of Montrose port, GSK and offshore-related firms.

In 2022 Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff labelled Queen’s Close a “disaster.”

“When the annals of Angus Council are written, the saga of Montrose homeless unit will not be one of the highlights,” he said at the time.

“I’m delighted to see this coming forward,” he said of the new bid.

Queen's Closer aparthotel plan for former Montrose hostel
Queen’s Close is one of the historic alleyways leading off Montrose High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The council has spent a huge amount of money on this building.

“And for a variety of reasons it was never re-introduced as a homeless unit.

“Clearly, and I’ll choose my words carefully, the clientele for the new business I suspect will be a lot more neighbour friendly.

“There was a lot of concern when the council was re-furbishing the building from neighbours who did not want the homeless unit returning to Queen’s Close.”

‘Astronomical’ drain on cash-strapped council

Montrose Independent Tommy Stewart added: “To be honest it’s been a thorn in the side of the council for a number of years.

“The costs have been astronomical and that’s money the council can ill-afford to be haemorrhaging.

“Given the assurances of how it will be managed I’m delighted to support this, which in turn will help the local economy.”

Montrose homeless hostel being brought back into use as aparthotel.
Councillors hope an aparthotel will boost the local economy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Conservative Iain Gall added: “It’s the perfect location.

“We all know this has been a huge cloud hanging over the council for many years.

“It’s not going to be stag and hen parties running down the close.”

The committee unanimously back the conditional approval recommendation of officials.

Angus Council has not confirmed the sale price of the building. It said the deal remains subject to planning and licensing.

