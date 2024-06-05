Ross Graham dubbed future Dundee United captain as ex-Tannadice boss reveals huge sliding doors moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ross Graham dubbed future Dundee United captain as ex-Tannadice boss reveals huge sliding doors moment

Graham was slated to go back out on loan before making his big breakthrough for his boyhood heroes.

Ross Graham celebrates a goal against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

In tying Ross Graham to an extended contract, Dundee United have retained the services of a potential Tannadice captain.

That is the view of ex-Tangerines head coach Tam Courts, who reckons Graham’s “ceiling is still much higher”.

Graham’s future appeared to be in doubt as his contract expiry date approached this summer, particularly after Neil Lennon’s Rapid Bucharest were credited with an interest in the Scotland U/21 international.

However, the Blairgowrie boy and diehard Arab penned a new deal until June 2026 last week.

That news delighted Courts, the man who handed Graham his United debut in 2022 and worked closely with the big defender during his time in the Terrors’ youth system.

Dundee United's Ross Graham at Tannadice
“I was really happy to hear that Ross had signed a new contract because I still think there is a lot more to come from him,” Courts told Courier Sport. “His ceiling is still a lot higher.

“He is strong, composed, has a terrific temperament and is left-sided, so has a lot of attributes that are very much sought-after at the top level.

“Ross has already come through some challenges. I remember when he was younger; I think it would be fair to say he felt frustration while being out on loan. He felt he should have been in contention for United at that stage of his development.

“But he channelled that the right way, has a great family around him – smart people who understand sport – and ultimately showed why we always had him earmarked to play for the first-team.

“Ross was – and still is – someone I see as a potential Dundee United captain if his progression continues.”

Celtic Park sliding doors moment

Courts handed Graham a shock United bow away against Celtic in January 2022 – just days after he had been recalled from a nightmare loan stint with Dunfermline.

Ross Graham, left, and Cameron Carter-Vickers following the youngster's Dundee United bow.
The big stopper was faultless in a narrow 1-0 defeat against the Hoops after entering the fray as a 50th-minute substitute.

He followed that up with goals against Rangers and Hibernian, a Scotland U/21 debut and a nomination for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association young player of the year.

And Courts reckons Graham is the perfect example of grasping one’s big opportunity whenever it arises.

“We were actually due to send Ross back out on loan the week after that Celtic match,” revealed Courts. “However, we had to use him in that match, and it meant he couldn’t play for another club that season.

“Also, he was so good that it changed our thinking – football works in mysterious ways sometimes!

“He just kept meeting every new challenge and ticking off new achievements.”

Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts.
He added: “Managers can often get credit for making changes or giving opportunities to players, but the credit is all due to Ross for seeing an opening and taking it. He’s a wonderful example to any young player; always be ready for your shot.”

Tough learning curve

The 2022/23 campaign was altogether more challenging for Graham, who struggled to cement a starting berth and was ultimately helpless to stop United from crashing to relegation.

However, Courts has no doubt he will return to the top-flight a stronger, more resolute player following those travails and having helped the Terrors to promotion last term.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
“If Ross’ confidence was hit after relegation – and I didn’t see much evidence of that in his performances – then it would only be natural,” added Courts.

“I think EVERY player who suffers relegation has to reflect and regroup.

“But Ross was excellent when he came into the United team at a crucial point last season. There were real glimpses of his quality and leadership abilities in that partnership with Sam McClelland.

“He will need to improve again and show that he can perform in the Premiership on a weekly basis, over the course of a whole season.”

Courts added: “The great thing is, Ross will know that – he is exceptionally responsible and willing to take ownership of what he does well, and areas where he can improve.”

