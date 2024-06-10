Fire officers in hazmat suits at incident on Glenrothes industrial estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fire officers in hazmat suits at incident on Glenrothes industrial estate

Emergency services descended on the site after reports of a chemical alarm going off.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Emergency services at Glenrothes industrial estate
Emergency services at Eastfield Industrial Estate, Glenrothes. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Fire officers in hazmat suits descended on a Glenrothes industrial estate on Monday.

Emergency services attended what was initially described as an “ongoing, dynamic incident” at Eastfield Industrial Estate on Newark Road North.

They raced to the scene at 1.15pm after reports that a chemical alarm had gone off raising fears of a chemical leak.

However, it turned out to be a false alarm with no casualties.

emergency services at Fife industrial estate
It was feared there was a chemical leak. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 1.15pm to attend at an incident at the industrial estate at Newark Road North in Glenrothes.

“We sent three appliances and a specialist unit to the scene after reports that a chemical alarm had gone off.

“Specialist gas detection equipment was used and we confirmed there was no issue.

“This was a false alarm and we stood down.

“There were no casualties.”

SFRS left the scene at 3.34pm.”

 

