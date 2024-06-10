Fire officers in hazmat suits at incident on Glenrothes industrial estate

Fire officers in hazmat suits descended on a Glenrothes industrial estate on Monday.

Emergency services attended what was initially described as an “ongoing, dynamic incident” at Eastfield Industrial Estate on Newark Road North.

They raced to the scene at 1.15pm after reports that a chemical alarm had gone off raising fears of a chemical leak.

However, it turned out to be a false alarm with no casualties.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 1.15pm to attend at an incident at the industrial estate at Newark Road North in Glenrothes.

“We sent three appliances and a specialist unit to the scene after reports that a chemical alarm had gone off.

“Specialist gas detection equipment was used and we confirmed there was no issue.

“This was a false alarm and we stood down.

“There were no casualties.”

SFRS left the scene at 3.34pm.”