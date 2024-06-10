Perth blogger bringing new craft beer and food festival to home city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth blogger bringing new craft beer and food festival to home city

Greig Mason is promising the best in beer, street food and music when his Epicure festival hits Perth later this month.

By Morag Lindsay
Greig Mason and Roy McLaren behind DJ decks giving thumbs up gestures
Epicure craft beer festival organiser has enlisted DJ Roy McLaren for the day. Image: Supplied.

A Perth beer blogger is bringing his passion for brewing to his home city this month in the shape of a new craft beer festival.

The Epicure festival will feature world-leaders and home-grown breweries, plus live music, a DJ set and sensational street food.

It’s all happening at the Ice Factory on June 29.

And festival-goers who buy early bird tickets this week will be entered into a prize draw for free beer.

Organiser Greig Mason says Perth drinkers are in for a treat.

Two new beers will be launched at the festival. And he has enlisted a couple of top names from south of the border for the event.

Greig Mason in Epicure beer festival top
Greig Mason is organising the Epicure beer festival in Perth. Image: Supplied.

“We’ve got a couple of breweries from Nottingham joining us which is amazing for a new festival,” he said.

“They are Emperor’s Brewery, who are the number one brewery in the world for porters and stouts, and Bang The Elephant Brewing who are brilliant too.”

The Scottish contingent will include Perthshire’s Abernyte Brewery and Law Brewing Company from Dundee.

There will also be a wine, spirits and cider bar, as well as soft drinks.

Entertainment will be provided by local musician Chris Small and DJ and producer Roy McLaren, who will be playing laid back dance tunes.

Tins of ale with Dundee's Discovery centre on can
Law Brewing Company’s Discovery ale. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And Perth restaurant the Bulldog Frog will be serving up its famous loaded fries and pulled pork burgers, alongside Nae Bother Foods and Durty Dogs.

Epicure beer festival builds on past successes

The Perth gathering will be the second Epicure craft beer festival.

The first one was held in Stirling earlier this year.

But Greig was part of the team behind the successful Fair City Beer Festival which was held in Perth in 2022.

He has been blogging about beer at ‘Greig’s Beer Burps’ for the last nine years.

But the move into festivals allows him to connect brewers and fans on a whole new level.

Man standing behind bar with Abernyte Brewery banner overhead
The Abernyte Brewery stand at the Fair City craft beer festival in 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
People at tables drinking beer at the Fair City beer festival in 2022
Festival goers at the Ice Factory in 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

“A festival is just a great way to bring people together to share their love of good beer,” he said.

“It’s a chance to meet the people who actually brew the beer. They all love to chat about what they do and talk about new things they’ve got coming up.

“And it’s a great way to spread the word about local brewers. People will often say things like ‘I didn’t realise Abernyte was brewed up just up the road’, or ‘I didn’t know Law Brewery was in Dundee’.”

The festival is on from 1-9pm and the ticket price includes an Epicure festival glass to take home.

Everyone who buys a ticket before this Sunday will be entered into a prize draw and could win a case of beer.

For tickets go to the Epicure beer and food festival website.

 

More from Perth & Kinross

Person in high vis walking through deep water next to homes and cars at Perth's South Inch
Perth flooding victims still waiting for insurance payouts from council
Simon Howie roll and sausage and Blend Coffee Lounge.
Perth butcher and cafe in free roll and sausage giveaway to mark start of…
South Street in Perth
Hunt for topless suspect after man, 41, hurt in Perth attack
Victoria Bloom will open at 183 High Street, Auchterarder.
Perthshire florist set to open third shop with Auchterarder move
Fan zones will operate across Tayside and Fife
Rain could hit Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline Euro 2024 fan zones
Scotland fan zones are being set up across Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Euro 2024 fan zones in Tayside and Fife as Scotland prepare to face Germany
Perth Gold Cup race day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Perth Races celebrates 25 years of Gold Cup
The former Perth High pupil was picked as a makeup artist for the Dior CEO at Crieff fashion show. Image: Selena Jack alongside Drummond Castle
Former Perth High make-up artist picked to take part in Dior Crieff fashion show
The Black Watch Museum WW2 Family Day event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Black Watch Museum World War II family day
The allegations centre on South Cairnie Farm Cottage, Glenalmond. Image: DC Thomson
Man accused of human trafficking at Perthshire puppy farm site

Conversation