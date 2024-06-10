Perth blogger bringing new craft beer and food festival to home city

A Perth beer blogger is bringing his passion for brewing to his home city this month in the shape of a new craft beer festival.

The Epicure festival will feature world-leaders and home-grown breweries, plus live music, a DJ set and sensational street food.

It’s all happening at the Ice Factory on June 29.

And festival-goers who buy early bird tickets this week will be entered into a prize draw for free beer.

Organiser Greig Mason says Perth drinkers are in for a treat.

Two new beers will be launched at the festival. And he has enlisted a couple of top names from south of the border for the event.

“We’ve got a couple of breweries from Nottingham joining us which is amazing for a new festival,” he said.

“They are Emperor’s Brewery, who are the number one brewery in the world for porters and stouts, and Bang The Elephant Brewing who are brilliant too.”

The Scottish contingent will include Perthshire’s Abernyte Brewery and Law Brewing Company from Dundee.

There will also be a wine, spirits and cider bar, as well as soft drinks.

Entertainment will be provided by local musician Chris Small and DJ and producer Roy McLaren, who will be playing laid back dance tunes.

And Perth restaurant the Bulldog Frog will be serving up its famous loaded fries and pulled pork burgers, alongside Nae Bother Foods and Durty Dogs.

Epicure beer festival builds on past successes

The Perth gathering will be the second Epicure craft beer festival.

The first one was held in Stirling earlier this year.

But Greig was part of the team behind the successful Fair City Beer Festival which was held in Perth in 2022.

He has been blogging about beer at ‘Greig’s Beer Burps’ for the last nine years.

But the move into festivals allows him to connect brewers and fans on a whole new level.

“A festival is just a great way to bring people together to share their love of good beer,” he said.

“It’s a chance to meet the people who actually brew the beer. They all love to chat about what they do and talk about new things they’ve got coming up.

“And it’s a great way to spread the word about local brewers. People will often say things like ‘I didn’t realise Abernyte was brewed up just up the road’, or ‘I didn’t know Law Brewery was in Dundee’.”

The festival is on from 1-9pm and the ticket price includes an Epicure festival glass to take home.

Everyone who buys a ticket before this Sunday will be entered into a prize draw and could win a case of beer.

For tickets go to the Epicure beer and food festival website.