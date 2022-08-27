Gallery: Pints a plenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival in Perth By Julia Bryce and Katherine Ferries August 27 2022, 6.57pm Updated: August 27 2022, 6.59pm 0 comments Left to right is Chris Hamilton, Dave Macdonald and Stewart Gordon (all from Perth) All pictures by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags beer beer festival drinks Gallery Perth photo gallery Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Food & Drink Gallery: The Fisherman's Beer Festival is back for its 21st event in Broughty Ferry… 0 Restaurant review: Head to The Selkie in Dundee for Tapas Tuesday where you'll find… 0 7 of the best venues to go to in Dundee for top dining deals 0 Trio bring authentic Italian pizza to Leven with The Oven Airstream food truck 1 Recipes: Rice up your life by recreating these delicious and simple savoury dishes Too Good To Go: I paid £3 for Dundee Spar mystery bag - here's… 0 Cost of living: Readers share their top tips on eating healthier on a budget 0 Midweek meal: Macaroni with spinach and salmon is comfort food at its finest 0 Broughty Ferry restaurant Collinsons up for sale as owner plans to retire 1 Everything you need to know about the Fair City Craft Beer Fest coming to… 0 More from The Courier Dave Mackay reveals what ref said following disallowed Dunfermline goal that denied them victory 0 In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in… 0 Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops… GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests 0 TELLYBOX: A first, insightful look at Afghanistan Jack Ross: Dundee United defensive midfielder plea is ‘a very easy excuse’ 0
Conversation