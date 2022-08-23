Everything you need to know about the Fair City Craft Beer Fest coming to Perth this Saturday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Everything you need to know about the Fair City Craft Beer Fest coming to Perth this Saturday

Perth's food and drink scene will welcome the first ever Fair City Craft Beer Fest this weekend.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
August 23 2022, 5.00pm Updated: August 23 2022, 7.42pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Organisers of Fair City Craft Beer Fest. From left: William Bond, Danny O'Connor, Greig Mason and Sandy McKelvie.
Organisers of Fair City Craft Beer Fest. From left: William Bond, Danny O'Connor, Greig Mason and Sandy McKelvie.

Perth’s food and drink scene will welcome the first ever Fair City Craft Beer Fest this weekend.

Established to promote the variety of beers available both locally and nationally, the event will take place on Saturday (August 27) at The Ice Factory in the city from 1-9pm.

More than 200 of the 500 tickets have already been sold to the beer festival which has been organised by four craft beer enthusiasts.

They include William Bond, owner of Cullach Brewing, Danny O’Connor, owner of the Craft Beer Bottle Shop Perth, Sandy McKelvie, who is behind Two Towns Down Brewing, and beer blogger Greig Mason.

The quartet hope the event will help pave the way for a new beer scene in Perth.

A total of 12 Scottish breweries will be in attendance and festivalgoers will be able to sample the beer on offer, speak to stand holders about their products and learn about the production methods for each type of beer.

Tickets are priced at £15 per person and they can be purchased online in advance or on the door of the event.

Fair City Craft Beer Fest

When visitors arrive at the event they will be handed a complimentary branded festival glass to use for sampling the different drinks. At the end of the event these glasses can be taken away by attendees as a souvenir.

Each of the 12 breweries attending will have their own stand with dispensing equipment to offer their variety of brews on draft.

William Bond is the owner of Cullach Brewing in Perth.

Tokens will be available to purchase for £1.50 each, which can then be used to trade at each stand for a third or half pint of beer.

For organiser William, the smaller serving amount allows the event to be more social and gives people the ability to talk to the brewers themselves and also try a variety of drinks instead of committing to just the one.

He said: “We aren’t doing bigger measures than that because we want people to experience the variety of beers on offer.

'ONLY 1 WEEK TO GO!! 🍻Tickets are going fast so grab yours while you still can!! It's gonna be awesome…

Posted by Fair City Craft Beer Fest on Saturday, 20 August 2022

“It’s a social event where people can chat and find out about the processes that each brewery uses.”

Fair City Craft Beer Fest will also welcome local music artists. Sam Flood, Lyndsay Knox and DJ Roy McLaren will all perform.

Which breweries are attending?

Brewers attending the festival include Holy Goat Brewing from Dundee, Tempest Brewing from Galashiels, BrewToon Brewery from Peterhead, Law Brewing company from Dundee, Other World Brewing from Dalkeith, Loch Lomond Brewery from Dumbarton and Vault City Brewing from Edinburgh.

Also in attendance from Perth will be Two Towns Down Brewing, Cullach Brewing, Cairn O’Mohr Fruit Wines from Perth, Craft Beer Bottle Shop and The Abernyte Brewery from Perthshire.

Posted by Fair City Craft Beer Fest on Thursday, 18 August 2022

“We have lots of beer styles including lagers, pale ales, gluten-free beer, sour beer and dark beer,” added William.

“There is a huge variety and people will be able to sample the beers, and from some stands be able to purchase beer and merchandise to take away with them.”

Food truck offering

The Bulldog Frog, who own a café in Perth, will be cooking up a storm on the day and will serve up a whole load of street food dishes including burgers, loaded fries, nachos, wraps and Biscoff waffle sandwiches.

📍📍Ti ti tiiiiiiime for a weekly special 🇰🇷Double smashed patty Korean burger with loaded with crispy floured onions, a…

Posted by The Bulldog Frog on Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Pittenweem-based street food vendor Ox and Anchor will also be on-site offering up a range of their options too.

They include everything from haggis loaded fries, burgers, prawn pakora and crispy sea bass on potatoes.

And for dessert – and those who have a sweet tooth – Starfish Cakes & Bakes from Perth will be serving their signature brownies with ice cream alongside cupcakes and traybakes for visitors to try.

Future plans

For William and the organising team, they are hopeful that the success form this event will allow them to organise more in the future.

“We are looking at making it an annual thing,” explains William.

“Next year we can hopefully grow the event, and make each one better as we go.”

