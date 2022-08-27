Dave Mackay reveals what ref said following disallowed Dunfermline goal that denied them victiory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dave Mackay reveals what ref said following disallowed Dunfermline goal that denied them victiory

Dave Mackay reveals what ref said following disallowed Dunfermline goal that denied them victiory

By Craig Cairns
August 27 2022, 7.48pm
Assistant manager Dave Mackay was on media duties. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Assistant manager Dave Mackay was on media duties. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline Atheltic assistant manager Dave Mackay said referee Grant Irvine told him he “had to make a decision” when chopping off a late Pars goal.

The home side led through a Callum Fordyce own goal via a Josh Edwards long throw before Adam Frizzell equalised for the Diamonds.

Dunfermline responded well, almost taking the lead again instantly through a low Edwards strike.

Their late rally appeared to have been rewarded when Rhys Breen controlled the ball and slammed it into the roof of the net.

The celebration was halted when the referee blew for a foul on goalkeeper Murray Johnson but replays appeared to show no infringement.

Referee ‘had to make a decision’

“The bit at the end is a mistake from the referee and it’s cost us two points,” said Mackay.

“But we had plenty of chances before that to take advantage and win it outright.

“The goalkeeper comes and misjudges it. We’ve got an unbelievable angle there from the GoPro in the goals.

“I think the ref said himself after it that he had to make a decision.

Dave Mackay praised his side’s response. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“I don’t know why he felt he had to make a decision but he did. It’s one that was wrong but we move on.”

Change in shape

James McPake made three changes to his side, with Todorov Kyle MacDonald and Chris Mochrie all brought in.

The Pars started the match on fire but the same problem haunted them again: not taking chances.

“The first six, seven minutes we probably could have been 2-, 3-0 up,” continued the assistant boss.

“Again, we’ve got to be taking advantage of them.

“Each game we’re creating loads of chances and we’re getting shots on target – which is positive because the guys are getting themselves into these areas”

Pleased with response

Airdrie’s equaliser sparked the Pars into life again, which pleased Mackay.

“Sometimes you hold your hand up, it’s an unbelievable strike from the boy, who I thought was excellent on the day.

“Our reaction after we conceded was excellent – we’ve not been in that position yet.

“After last season, the run the club has been on, you worry about the reaction, but I thought it was excellent.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

It was a frantic match at East End Park.
Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops…
Josh Edwards has been used at full-back and wingback this season.
Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to…
0
Stewart Petrie.
Montrose recall Martin Rennie from Berwick loan as injury woes deepen
0
Jamie Gullan in pleased with his recent form.
Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan explains 'vital' factor behind feeling the best he has…
0
Ian and Dick Campbell have found Arbroath's start to the season 'frustrating'.
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell shares ‘immense frustration’ over transfers as Lichties target up to…
0
James McPake is unbeaten in his first four league matches with Dunfermline.
Dunfermline boss James McPake explains why Airdrie's visit is the kind of game he…
Scott Brown was replaced in the first half versus Hamilton.
Ian Murray gives Scott Brown fitness update and is 'relaxed' about Raith Rovers squad…
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and…
0
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement
0
Dunfermline have shown their dominance in the air this season.
Dunfermline v Airdrieonians: What are fellow table-toppers' strengths and where are they vulnerable?
0

More from The Courier

Left to right is Chris Hamilton, Dave Macdonald and Stewart Gordon (all from Perth) All pictures by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Gallery: Pints a plenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival…
0
This competitor showed grim determination as he tackled the course.
In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in…
0
It was a frantic match at East End Park.
Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops…
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests
0
,Troops in Afghanistan, as per the BBC Two documentary.
TELLYBOX: A first, insightful look at Afghanistan
Seeking balance against Celtic: Ross
Jack Ross: Dundee United defensive midfielder plea is ‘a very easy excuse’
0