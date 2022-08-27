Dave Mackay reveals what ref said following disallowed Dunfermline goal that denied them victiory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Atheltic assistant manager Dave Mackay said referee Grant Irvine told him he “had to make a decision” when chopping off a late Pars goal.

The home side led through a Callum Fordyce own goal via a Josh Edwards long throw before Adam Frizzell equalised for the Diamonds.

Dunfermline responded well, almost taking the lead again instantly through a low Edwards strike.

Their late rally appeared to have been rewarded when Rhys Breen controlled the ball and slammed it into the roof of the net.

📸 It ended 1-1 this afternoon as #DAFC and Airdrieonians shared the points. ➡️ https://t.co/BppBag8EZq pic.twitter.com/CU7UidD2iR — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) August 27, 2022

The celebration was halted when the referee blew for a foul on goalkeeper Murray Johnson but replays appeared to show no infringement.

Referee ‘had to make a decision’

“The bit at the end is a mistake from the referee and it’s cost us two points,” said Mackay.

“But we had plenty of chances before that to take advantage and win it outright.

“The goalkeeper comes and misjudges it. We’ve got an unbelievable angle there from the GoPro in the goals.

“I think the ref said himself after it that he had to make a decision.

“I don’t know why he felt he had to make a decision but he did. It’s one that was wrong but we move on.”

Change in shape

James McPake made three changes to his side, with Todorov Kyle MacDonald and Chris Mochrie all brought in.

I'm going to go out on a limb and suggest it'll be the 3-5-2 they have switched to versus Alloa, Montrose and Kelty. https://t.co/3eoOimimNs pic.twitter.com/COBCeIN2by — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) August 27, 2022

The Pars started the match on fire but the same problem haunted them again: not taking chances.

“The first six, seven minutes we probably could have been 2-, 3-0 up,” continued the assistant boss.

“Again, we’ve got to be taking advantage of them.

“Each game we’re creating loads of chances and we’re getting shots on target – which is positive because the guys are getting themselves into these areas”

Pleased with response

Airdrie’s equaliser sparked the Pars into life again, which pleased Mackay.

“Sometimes you hold your hand up, it’s an unbelievable strike from the boy, who I thought was excellent on the day.

“Our reaction after we conceded was excellent – we’ve not been in that position yet.

“After last season, the run the club has been on, you worry about the reaction, but I thought it was excellent.”