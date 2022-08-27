Dave Mackay gives fitness updates on Dunfermline duo Craig Wighton and Kevin O’Hara

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Wighton was one of three changes to the Dunfermline Athletic lineup for the draw with Airdrie.

Lewis McCann and Joe Chalmers were the others, who both started n the bench and made substitute appearances.

Wighton was missing entirely however.

The match ended level, though not without controversy.

📸 It ended 1-1 this afternoon as #DAFC and Airdrieonians shared the points. ➡️ https://t.co/BppBag8EZq pic.twitter.com/CU7UidD2iR — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) August 27, 2022

The Pars thought they’d won the game when Rhys Breen struck high into the net, but the referee incorrectly called for a foul.

Knee issue

Manager James McPake said a few weeks ago that the forward was been managing a knee injury while playing.

“He is just struggling a little bit with his knee,” said assistant manager Dave Mackay.

“It’s nothing serious it’s just something he has to take a couple of weeks rest and he’ll be fine.

“To be fair, he’s been playing through a lot of pain throughout a lot of the season and it’s maybe hampered his performances.

“With the size of the squad, we know he’s been struggling and we’ve asked him to go out and perform.

“It’s not got to the stage where he needs to just let it settle for a couple of weeks, but he’ll be back fine.”

O’Hara update

The changes meant Kevin O’Hara, who like Wighton has had to make do with a more unnatural wide position, was paired in a front two alongside Nikolay Todorov.

He squandered an early chance – perhaps the best of the game – but again showed incredible work rate and linked well with teammates.

He left the field in the second half due to injury.

“It was just a knock,” said Mackay.

“He slid into a challenge up there and I think it was just a bang on his knee.

“So there’s a little bit of fluid on the knee but it’s not something that we think is going to keep him out for any length of time.”