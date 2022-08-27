Dave Mackay gives fitness updates on Dunfermline duo Craig Wighton and Kevin O’Hara

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dave Mackay gives fitness updates on Dunfermline duo Craig Wighton and Kevin O’Hara

By Craig Cairns
August 27 2022, 8.06pm
James McPake passed post-match media duties over to Dave Mackay. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake passed post-match media duties over to Dave Mackay. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Craig Wighton was one of three changes to the Dunfermline Athletic lineup for the draw with Airdrie.

Lewis McCann and Joe Chalmers were the others, who both started n the bench and made substitute appearances.

Wighton was missing entirely however.

The match ended level, though not without controversy.

The Pars thought they’d won the game when Rhys Breen struck high into the net, but the referee incorrectly called for a foul.

Knee issue

Manager James McPake said a few weeks ago that the forward was been managing a knee injury while playing.

“He is just struggling a little bit with his knee,” said assistant manager Dave Mackay.

“It’s nothing serious it’s just something he has to take a couple of weeks rest and he’ll be fine.

Craig Wighton has been playing through the pain barrier. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“To be fair, he’s been playing through a lot of pain throughout a lot of the season and it’s maybe hampered his performances.

“With the size of the squad, we know he’s been struggling and we’ve asked him to go out and perform.

“It’s not got to the stage where he needs to just let it settle for a couple of weeks, but he’ll be back fine.”

O’Hara update

The changes meant Kevin O’Hara, who like Wighton has had to make do with a more unnatural wide position, was paired in a front two alongside Nikolay Todorov.

He squandered an early chance – perhaps the best of the game – but again showed incredible work rate and linked well with teammates.

He left the field in the second half due to injury.

Kevin O’Hara (left) was substituted in the second half. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“It was just a knock,” said Mackay.

“He slid into a challenge up there and I think it was just a bang on his knee.

“So there’s a little bit of fluid on the knee but it’s not something that we think is going to keep him out for any length of time.”

