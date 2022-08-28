Do supermarket energy gels help you last longer on the football pitch?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Do supermarket energy gels help you last longer on the football pitch?

By Saskia Harper
August 28 2022, 5.53am
Our tester, Moray, tried some of the energy products for sportspeople.

The football season is under way for another year and if you’re a fan, chances are you like a bit of a kickabout too.

Whether you play five-a-side, for an amateur team or professionally, it’s tiring running around the pitch for 90 minutes.

But one solution that claims to be the answer to fighting off fatigue on the field is energy gels and supplements.

High in carbohydrate so eliminating the need to eat anything stodgy before a big game, energy gels claim to improve performance and stamina.

Our tester tried the SIS gels, as well as other products.

And they’re not just meant for footballers – runners, cyclists and other sports players are meant to benefit from them too.

SIS and Aptonia are two of the leading brands in the UK, available in supermarkets and sports shops such as Sports Direct and Decathlon.

But do they really work? We put them to the test…

Returning to football

Our tester, 27-year-old Moray, has been playing football since he was 7 years old – and has been kicking a ball around the garden for even longer.

Moray plays for north-east team Kaimhill United AFC – and decided to try the energy gels to see if and how they’d impact his performance on the pitch.

Football has always been a big part of Moray’s life.

Moray stopped playing football when he left school and returned to the sport in recent years.

He says: “After such a long break from football, I really wanted to make sure I was doing everything I could to play as well as possible.

“I can’t eat anything close to playing a game as it makes me feel sluggish and weighed down.

“So I thought these might be a good alternative to give me the energy I need, without having to eat a big meal beforehand.”

Did they work?

Moray tried two different products: the SIS Go Isotonic Energy Gels and their Beta Fuel Energy Chews.

He used the energy chews before kick-off and the gels at half-time.

Moray (in black).

While they varied in flavour (tropical and pineapple the best; blackcurrant the worst), Moray found he had high energy levels while playing and only the occasional feeling of fatigue towards the end of the game.

And most importantly, he’s managed to last the full 90 minutes in all six games he’s played so far this season.

‘I never got cramp’

Moray says: “I do feel they worked – not so much in giving me an energy boost, but more in helping delay fatigue.

“When I was using them, I rarely felt the muscles in my legs going and never got cramp.

Moray would most recommend the tropical or pineapple SIS gel.

“I’m not sure if they are a placebo effect or not, but even if they are, I felt good so I’d say they still worked.

“Overall, the gels are my favourite, I’ll definitely keep using them.”

I tried the internet’s ‘best workout video’ to burn belly fat and lose inches round your waist – but does it work?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

