Fife mum’s multiple sclerosis kit: Here’s what happened when I gave it a go

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Fife mum’s multiple sclerosis kit: Here’s what happened when I gave it a go

MS Society Fife branch co-ordinator Amy Newton challenged Courier writer Michael Alexander to trial a kit she’s designed to simulate what it’s like living with MS.

The Courier's Michael Alexander is challenged by MS sufferer Amy Newton to try out her MS simulation kit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Courier's Michael Alexander is challenged by MS sufferer Amy Newton to try out her MS simulation kit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

When Amy Newton started having memory issues at the age of 34, she put the tiredness down to “mummy brain” caused by the stresses of juggling two small children with a full-time job.

Even when she suddenly lost all sensation down one side of her face and tongue, she convinced herself it was a trapped nerve, and was determined to carry on as normal.

But when her husband Peter insisted they go to out-of-hours at Ninewells Hospital amid fears that she may have a bleed on the brain, it took just three weeks for her to be diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) – a lifelong condition that affects the brain and/or spinal cord.

“It was a relief to find out because when I went to hospital for my MRI scan, I walked into hospital in the morning, and by the afternoon I couldn’t walk,” recalls Amy, now 47, of Dairsie, Fife.

Amy Newton, 47, of Dairsie, Fife, was diagnosed with MS 14 years ago. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“This scared me terribly. I was being sick. I had optic neuritis by this point and motion sickness and all the rest of it.

“I couldn’t sit up. I didn’t eat for ages. Every time I sat up I’d be sick. I was starving. I love my food!

“I just couldn’t eat. Eventually they did a lumbar puncture. They did hundreds of blood tests. You come out looking like a pin-cushion – black and blue – to rule out things like Lyme Disease, MND and other infections.

“It’s by elimination I think and along with the MRI scan, it showed multiple areas of inflammation on the brain.”

What impact did MS diagnosis have on the working mother-of-two’s life?

The St Andrews-raised Abertay University behavioural science graduate had been a fit and active working mother.

She worked with young offenders on behavioural programmes, and loved going for long hill walks at weekends with her young family.

Yet just three weeks after her first symptoms, she left hospital using a Zimmer frame and had to stop working.

Her husband kept his job initially. But when Amy started falling a lot, he became her carer.

Amy Newton enjoying a trip to the beach in St Andrews with husband Peter in 2019.

Amy praises her network of friends in Dairsie.

If she couldn’t make it to the school gates to collect her then primary school age children, they’d rally round and bring them home.

But what concerned her most in those early days was how to explain to her children that life couldn’t be the same again.

That’s what inspired her to come up with a special MS kit to simulate the exhausting weight of carrying limbs that feel like they’ve been filled with concrete “24/7”, and the loss of sensation in her fingers.

The kit also simulates the impact of optic neuritis which periodically distorts her vision.

Trying out the MS kit to gain an insight

With MS Awareness Week upon us, I meet Amy on a Wednesday afternoon at the Greyfriars Inn on North Street, St Andrews.

She challenges me to try out the kit and experience a simulation of what it’s like to live with MS.

When I arrive in the busy pub, Amy has various items already laid out on a table.

There’s a dozen wooden spoons, which she uses to explain Miserandino’s ‘Spoon theory’.

The Courier’s Michael Alexander is challenged by MS sufferer Amy Newton to try out her MS simulation kit – being fitted with arm and leg weights and goggles. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Blogger Christine Miserandino coined this phrase in 2003 as a way to express to a friend over lunch how it felt to have lupus.

Amy used this method to demonstrate to her children how many units of energy she had used up through everyday mundane tasks – eventually ending up with no ‘spoons’ as her energy levels depleted.

However, it’s when she straps heavy training weights to my arms and ankles, fits me with close-fitting gardening gloves and asks me to put on a special pair of goggles, that she says I’ll experience the closest thing to the MS symptoms that she regularly puts up with.

What tests does Amy set to simulate MS?

At first, Amy sets me a number of simple tasks.

She asks me to read a page from a book that she’s brought with her.

The Courier’s Michael Alexander is challenged by MS sufferer Amy Newton to try out her MS simulation kit – trying to read a book. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

That’s no easy task when your vision is suddenly fragmented into a kaleidoscope of distortion.

Even holding the page to within inches of my face, it’s difficult to read.

She asks me to pour water from a kettle into a cup.

Convinced I’m doing ok, I fail spectacularly as the water misses completely, soaking the table as Amy laughs and tells me to stop.

The Courier’s Michael Alexander is challenged by MS sufferer Amy Newton to try out her MS simulation kit – trying to pour water into a cup. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Then, she challenges me to go to the bar to order a couple of drinks, to be paid for using her bank card. The pin number is written on a piece of paper.

Losing all depth of vision and feeling like I have vertigo, I gingerly make my way through the busy bar.

With severely distorted vision that might ordinarily take someone at least five pints of Guinness to achieve, I reach out to find the edge of tables to guide me, but realise that with the gloves on, I have no sense of touch.

Reaching the bar, and conscious, even through the goggles, that customers are staring at me perplexed, I ask the bar staff – who have been briefed – for two Cokes.

The Courier’s Michael Alexander is challenged by MS sufferer Amy Newton to try out her MS simulation kit – ordering Cokes at the bar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Reading the pin number is a challenge, and on my first attempt, inputting it to the card machine fails due to my poor vision and thick fingers.

However, on the second attempt I succeed and, retracing my steps using the edge of the bar as a handrail, I make it back to my seat, feeling queasy and somewhat relieved.

The Courier’s Michael Alexander is challenged by MS sufferer Amy Newton to try out her MS simulation kit – making his way back from the bar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A short while later, we take a walk along North Street towards the New Picture House – again to simulate how challenging it is to negotiate everyday streetscapes when your limbs feel like dead weights and your vision is so distorted, it makes you feel dizzy.

Of course, when someone has MS for real, the symptoms are largely invisible, which is why Amy thinks raising MS awareness is such an important campaign.

How useful is the MS kit for education?

“What you’ve experienced is the MS kit which was developed by myself when I first got diagnosed,” she explains.

“You’ve got the weights on your arms which signify the fatigue you get in your limbs, which isn’t tiredness – it’s the heaviness which you have all the time.

The Courier’s Michael Alexander is challenged by MS sufferer Amy Newton to try out her MS simulation kit. Here, he leaves the pub and goes for a walk along North Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“With MS, some of the symptoms come and go but the fatigue, cement-like feeling in your limbs, it stays.

“The gardening gloves simulate reduced sensation in your hands.

“You get loss of sensation in all your body. You can’t detect texture, surface, wood, glass.

“Then there’s the goggles – the piece de la resistance – these simulate optic neuritis which is one of the common symptoms of MS. Those symptoms, for me, come and go.

“But what the kit can’t simulate is the pain.

The Courier’s Michael Alexander is challenged by MS sufferer Amy Newton to try out her MS simulation kit, walking along North Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It feels like barbed wire being pulled through your veins backwards.

“It’s caused by the nerve atrophy and it can cause burning and it feels like your feet are on fire but they are cold to touch. Your legs are the same.

The Courier’s Michael Alexander is challenged by MS sufferer Amy Newton to try out her MS simulation kit, walking along North Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Pain like you’ve walked up a huge hill.

“Like when your muscles are at screaming point.”

MS more common in Scotland

Fourteen years on from her diagnosis, Amy’s own children are now 19 and 22. She’s also become a grandmother.

But as MS Society Fife branch co-ordinator, she regularly takes the kit out to schools and has been invited to the Scottish Parliament as part of MS Awareness Week.

According to the MS Society, there are over 15,000 people with MS in Scotland. This makes MS more common in Scotland than most other countries in the world

With more than 900 MS cases in Fife alone and the most common age for diagnosis being 34-45, she hopes it’ll help more people understand the debilitating nature of the condition.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Manager Becky Fairlie (L) and owner Neve Goodwillie at BeNeFIT Perth.
6 women-only gyms in Tayside and Fife - but where are they and how…
Anne Duff who runs the Horizon Lunch Club in Aberfeldy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Aberfeldy Horizon Lunch Club volunteer has 'best job in the world'
'Miracle one pound baby' Charlie is finally home after spending 81 days in hospital.
Fife mum's joy as 'miracle one pound baby' finally comes home after 81 days…
Dunblane breast cancer survivor Nicola McFarlane opens up about coming to terms with MND diagnosis.
Dunblane breast cancer survivor Nicola on coming to terms with 'cruel' MND diagnosis
Nitazenes cannot currently be tested for. Image: Shutterstock.
New test for killer synthetic opioids in Tayside to begin 'in near future'
Perthshire great-granny Elspeth with the device she uses to control her tremors. She was diagnosed with the condition, essential tremor, in her 40s. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How Botox injections and 'handheld gizmo' helped Perthshire great-granny manage 'embarrassing' tremors
3
Journalist Kaya MacLeod outside David Lloyd in Monifieth.
Is Monifieth gym David Lloyd worth more than £140 to join?
2
Fife mum Sarah-Jane O'Donnell opens up about using weight-loss injection Wegovy. She is pictured with her son, Grayson.
Fife mum on weight loss jabs: 'I lost three stone - it's a great…
Dundee rapper Shifty Presidents aka Mark Smith has revealed why he decided to give up alcohol and drugs
How a milestone birthday helped Dundee rapper quit drink and drugs
Several pharmacies will be open in Stirling over Easter. Image: Shutterstock
List of pharmacies open in Stirling over Easter as GP practices shut

Conversation