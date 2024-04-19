Fife driver ‘exceptionally lucky’ to survive smash she caused on A92

A woman was told she was “exceptionally lucky” to be alive after causing her car to flip near the Tay Road Bridge during a dangerous spate of driving.

Nicola Wojcik swerved between lanes before colliding with another vehicle in the early hours of the morning on the A92.

Wojcik’s black car travelled over a grass verge before hitting a stone wall and coming to rest on its roof, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

The 23-year-old represented herself in the case but a sheriff warned her the crime was so serious social work reports would be required.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith deferred sentence until next month for reports to be prepared.

He said: “You are exceptionally lucky you are sitting there alive as opposed to dead.

“It’s only lucky you did not kill anyone else.

“The matter is too serious to deal with by simply asking you questions.”

Car ricocheted across road

Prosecutor Michael Robertson said a van driver and another witness in a pick-up truck were involved in the incident at around 5am on November 3 last year.

Wojcik was travelling southbound from Dundee towards Glenrothes with the road conditions described as “wet” and “in darkness”.

Mr Robertson said, on the dual carriageway after the Tay Road Bridge, Wojcik’s car “went left and right over the carriageway across both lanes.

“The dual carriageway ends at the Forgan roundabout.

“The witness noticed the manner of driving continued and noticed the car on the central line.

“Another witness driving northbound heard a bang and saw the black car at the side of the road in the rearview mirror.”

Wojcik’s car had collided with the front side of the pick-up before ricocheting back on the left lane, striking the grass verge and flipping over the wall before landing on its roof.

Lucky no one died in collision

Masonry spilled onto the road and the other driver was unable to avoid the debris and caused damage to his vehicle’s engine.

The pick-up was described as being “undriveable”.

Both drivers assisted Wojcik out of her car by forcing open the passenger-side door.

Police and emergency services attended, with other vehicles at a standstill due to the smash.

Wojcik, of West Vows Walk in Kirkcaldy, pled guilty to driving dangerously near Rathillet.

The court heard she had previous fixed penalty notices for speeding in May 2022 and May 2023.

