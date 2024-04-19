Fife driver ‘exceptionally lucky’ to survive smash she caused on A92

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife driver ‘exceptionally lucky’ to survive smash she caused on A92

Nicola Wojcik swerved between lanes before colliding with another vehicle in the early hours of the morning near Rathillet.

By Ciaran Shanks
Nicola Wojcik appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
A woman was told she was “exceptionally lucky” to be alive after causing her car to flip near the Tay Road Bridge during a dangerous spate of driving.

Nicola Wojcik swerved between lanes before colliding with another vehicle in the early hours of the morning on the A92.

Wojcik’s black car travelled over a grass verge before hitting a stone wall and coming to rest on its roof, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

The 23-year-old represented herself in the case but a sheriff warned her the crime was so serious social work reports would be required.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith deferred sentence until next month for reports to be prepared.

He said: “You are exceptionally lucky you are sitting there alive as opposed to dead.

“It’s only lucky you did not kill anyone else.

“The matter is too serious to deal with by simply asking you questions.”

Car ricocheted across road

Prosecutor Michael Robertson said a van driver and another witness in a pick-up truck were involved in the incident at around 5am on November 3 last year.

Wojcik was travelling southbound from Dundee towards Glenrothes with the road conditions described as “wet” and “in darkness”.

The crash happened on the A92 near Rathillet. Image: Google Street View

Mr Robertson said, on the dual carriageway after the Tay Road Bridge, Wojcik’s car “went left and right over the carriageway across both lanes.

“The dual carriageway ends at the Forgan roundabout.

“The witness noticed the manner of driving continued and noticed the car on the central line.

“Another witness driving northbound heard a bang and saw the black car at the side of the road in the rearview mirror.”

Wojcik’s car had collided with the front side of the pick-up before ricocheting back on the left lane, striking the grass verge and flipping over the wall before landing on its roof.

Lucky no one died in collision

Masonry spilled onto the road and the other driver was unable to avoid the debris and caused damage to his vehicle’s engine.

The pick-up was described as being “undriveable”.

Both drivers assisted Wojcik out of her car by forcing open the passenger-side door.

Nicola Wojcik at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Police and emergency services attended, with other vehicles at a standstill due to the smash.

Wojcik, of West Vows Walk in Kirkcaldy, pled guilty to driving dangerously near Rathillet.

The court heard she had previous fixed penalty notices for speeding in May 2022 and May 2023.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

