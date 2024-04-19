Call to break ‘vandalism, repair and repeat’ cycle as £480k Dundee bus shelter repair bill revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Dundee

Call to break ‘vandalism, repair and repeat’ cycle as £480k Dundee bus shelter repair bill revealed

Dundee City Council is looking for a contractor to provide glazing and repair services for the 348 shelters it manages in the city.

By Laura Devlin
A smashed bus shelter near Asda Myrekirk. Image: Ralph Roberts/Twitter
A smashed bus shelter near Asda Myrekirk. Image: Ralph Roberts/Twitter

Dundee council chiefs have been urged to break the “vandalism, repair, and repeat” cycle as it’s revealed bus shelter maintenance could cost half a million pounds.

The local authority estimates it is facing a £480,000 bill over the next six years to pay for repairs to smashed and vandalised bus shelters across the city.

Bosses are now looking for a contractor to provide glazing and repair services for the 348 shelters they manage in Dundee.

About 30 of the shelters are fitted with polycarbonate and the rest with toughened glass.

But West End councillor Fraser Macpherson has called on council bosses to adopt some “blue-sky thinking” to address the vandalism problem.

‘Imaginative approach needed’

The Dundee Liberal Democrat group leader said: “We’ve gone through the cycle of vandalism, repair, and repeat.

“There is one particular bus shelter in Dundee which was repaired and then smashed again within 24 hours.

Bus shelter vandalism is a problem across the city. Image: Fraser Macpherson

“We’ve raised with (council chiefs) the need for a more imaginative approach to bus shelters and looking again at alternatives to both glass and polycarbonate.

“There’s a real need for some blue-skies thinking on this.

“It’s all very well looking to procure the maintenance of bus shelters but we have come to the stage that, given the repeated vandalism, the current materials aren’t up to the job.”

Public call for alternatives

News of the £480k price tag for Dundee bus shelter repairs also sparked suggestions from members of the public on how best to address the problem.

Commenting on an Evening Telegraph Facebook post, Emma Harris wrote: “Don’t replace them with glass ones again.

“They may look nice but they are just going to continue to be smashed.

Damaged bus shelters across Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.

“Put clear plastic windows instead. They will become less clear over time with weathering but they won’t smash and won’t have to be replaced nearly as often.

“Or as others have said, just have all metal shelters.”

Robert Adamson added: “Put metal in them like in Fintry and Whitfield, it’s more cost effective to clean graffiti off them than replace glass that will be broken again within a few weeks.”

Conversation