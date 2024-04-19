Jon McCracken hits back at Rangers ‘free hit’ jibe as Dundee eye Euro slot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Jon McCracken hits back at Rangers ‘free hit’ jibe as Dundee eye Euro slot

The loanee goalkeeper rejected claims there was no pressure on the Dark Blues going into the game.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee's Jon McCracken claims the ball during Wednesday's draw with Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Jon McCracken claims the ball during Wednesday's draw with Rangers. Image: SNS.

A lot was said in the build-up to Dundee’s creditable draw with title-chasing Rangers on Wednesday.

The match was played at the third time of asking after two postponements and after the Dee had secured their top-six status with a draw at Aberdeen.

Defeat to Ross Couty at the weekend, denting their Scottish Premiership title hopes, led the Rangers manager to blame his side’s turbulent preparations.

Ahead of their third trip to Dens Park to play this fixture, Clement doubled down, claiming that Dundee now had a “free ride” against his side.

Keeper Jon McCracken said Dundee re now aiming for fifth. Image: SNS.

After a spirited Dundee performance, manager Tony Docherty appeared to respond by asking: “Who had the most motivation in that game there? I think my players served up a fantastic performance out of possession, in possession.”

‘New targets’ to achieve

Goalkeeper Jon McCracken, who chalked up his second clean sheet in as many games in the 0-0 draw, echoed his gaffer’s sentiments.

“A lot of people were saying it was a free hit but we never really saw it like that,” he said.

“It was a good result. The boys defended well and I am happy with the clean sheet as well. It was a good point.

“A lot of people were aiming it at us that this was a free hit but that was never the case from us.

“We have new targets we want to achieve.”

The 23-year-old shot-stopper has had to be patient this season but grasped the opportunity in the recent absence of Trevor Carson, who is now fit and available again.

That is to catch the team above them: St Mirren.

Dundee moved to within two points of the Buddies with Wednesday’s draw and leapfrogging Stephen Robinson’s side will bring the reward of European football should any of the semi-finalists other than Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup.

Jon McCracken: League table doesn’t lie

McCracken said being in the top six affords Dundee more freedom but insisted they would not be downing tools for the rest of the season.

Dundee’s Jon McCracken saves from Rangers’ Abdallah Sima. Image: SNS.

“It gives us freedom in terms of what we can retain our top-flight status,” said the Norwich loanee.

“That was always our objective coming in to keep that.

“Now we have secured that by getting the top six and it gives the boys confidence.

“The league table doesn’t lie and we have proved we should be a top-six team over the course of the season.

“That performance just shows that.  It was good and we will build on that.”

“We have always believed we are a good team. It is good that the league table shows it.

Rangers’ Connor Goldson forced a save from Dundee’s Jon McCracken. Image: SNS.

“We believe it and it is there for everybody to see that we are a top-six team.

“The next target would be the team above us, which is St Mirren. That is two points. That is our next target to get ahead of them.

“I think we are well within our rights to believe we can do that. Hopefully we can show people we can do it.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee fans enjoyed their side's display. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee fans react to SPFL fine: ‘Worth it for the Rangers meltdown’
Dens ground staff relay pitch covers. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee pitch problems explained as Dens Park surface in spotlight
8
Dens Park
'Deeply disappointed' Dundee seek legal advice after being hit by huge SPFL fine over…
2
Twa Teams, One Street logo
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee United on the brink while Dundee dream…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and star man Luke McCowan celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Dundee duo Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan hailed as potential manager and team of…
Dundee held Rangers at Dens Park as they head into the final five fixtures with confidence. Image: SNS
4 Dundee talking points as Rangers display boosts Dee hopes of European football
Dundee boss Tony Docherty encourages his side against Rangers. Image: SNS
Dundee display against Rangers shows they belong in top six says Tony Docherty as…
11
Dundee's Lyall Cameron has a chance versus Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee 0-0 Rangers: Player ratings and star man as Dee dent Gers title hopes
11
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates in front of travelling fans at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
RAB DOUGLAS: Tony Docherty can't be faulted but the job of shedding Dundee 'yo-yo'…
Dundee striker Curtis Main. Image: SNS
No pressure on Dundee insists Curtis Main as Dark Blues target Euro adventure
3

Conversation