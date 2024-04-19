Jon McCracken hits back at Rangers ‘free hit’ jibe as Dundee eye Euro slot

A lot was said in the build-up to Dundee’s creditable draw with title-chasing Rangers on Wednesday.

The match was played at the third time of asking after two postponements and after the Dee had secured their top-six status with a draw at Aberdeen.

Defeat to Ross Couty at the weekend, denting their Scottish Premiership title hopes, led the Rangers manager to blame his side’s turbulent preparations.

Ahead of their third trip to Dens Park to play this fixture, Clement doubled down, claiming that Dundee now had a “free ride” against his side.

After a spirited Dundee performance, manager Tony Docherty appeared to respond by asking: “Who had the most motivation in that game there? I think my players served up a fantastic performance out of possession, in possession.”

‘New targets’ to achieve

Goalkeeper Jon McCracken, who chalked up his second clean sheet in as many games in the 0-0 draw, echoed his gaffer’s sentiments.

“A lot of people were saying it was a free hit but we never really saw it like that,” he said.

“It was a good result. The boys defended well and I am happy with the clean sheet as well. It was a good point.

“A lot of people were aiming it at us that this was a free hit but that was never the case from us.

“We have new targets we want to achieve.”

The 23-year-old shot-stopper has had to be patient this season but grasped the opportunity in the recent absence of Trevor Carson, who is now fit and available again.

That is to catch the team above them: St Mirren.

Dundee moved to within two points of the Buddies with Wednesday’s draw and leapfrogging Stephen Robinson’s side will bring the reward of European football should any of the semi-finalists other than Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup.

Jon McCracken: League table doesn’t lie

McCracken said being in the top six affords Dundee more freedom but insisted they would not be downing tools for the rest of the season.

“It gives us freedom in terms of what we can retain our top-flight status,” said the Norwich loanee.

“That was always our objective coming in to keep that.

“Now we have secured that by getting the top six and it gives the boys confidence.

“The league table doesn’t lie and we have proved we should be a top-six team over the course of the season.

“That performance just shows that. It was good and we will build on that.”

“We have always believed we are a good team. It is good that the league table shows it.

“We believe it and it is there for everybody to see that we are a top-six team.

“The next target would be the team above us, which is St Mirren. That is two points. That is our next target to get ahead of them.

“I think we are well within our rights to believe we can do that. Hopefully we can show people we can do it.”