4 Dundee talking points as Rangers display boosts Dee hopes of European football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 Dundee talking points as Rangers display boosts Dee hopes of European football

The Dark Blues put in a fine fighting performance to dent the Gers' title hopes.

Dundee held Rangers at Dens Park as they head into the final five fixtures with confidence. Image: SNS
Dundee held Rangers at Dens Park as they head into the final five fixtures with confidence. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Nil-nil and nil-nil may not normally send hearts aflutter for football fans.

However, Dundee’s back-to-back goalless draws have their supporters dreaming of European football.

They may be the most important 0-0s in the club’s recent history, possibly the entirety of it.

One to seal top-six at Aberdeen, the other to fill the team with belief they can truly “attack” the last five fixtures, as Tony Docherty put it.

Jack Butland denies Luke McCowan before Amadou Bakayoko’s goal is disallowed. Image: SNS.

The Dark Blues should take huge confidence from this showing – they went toe-to-toe with the Ibrox side and deserved their point.

They could even have nicked all three.

Courier Sport was there to analyse all the action.

Pitch problems?

There’s little anything else been talked about across Scotland for weeks it seems.

The Dens Park pitch and what state it was in had filled up the media talking points since the second high-profile call-off.

And there was even a Tuesday pitch inspection to check how it was getting on.

The Dens Park pitch was bathed in sunshine ahead of kick off. Image: Shutterstock
The Dens Park pitch was bathed in sunshine ahead of kick off. Image: Shutterstock

Getting on fine was the answer with some spring sunshine – at last – doing the business.

Of course, it wasn’t perfect.

A bit bare in place, particularly in one of the goalmouths. The wee bit in front of the home dugout as well looking a bit sandy but better than it had been.

The ground staff deserve credit for getting the surface in the state it is, considering how poorly it looked just a week ago.

Rangers dropped points in their bid to catch Celtic. Image: SNS
Rangers dropped points in their bid to catch Celtic. Image: SNS

And, a slightly dodgy first touch from Jon McCracken in the first half aside, there was no impact on the game itself.

Rangers, though, played it like it was a bog – right from the first whistle it was long ball stuff from the Gers and Dundee were more than happy with that.

Fair play to Kris Boyd on Sky Sports for his quip: “Right now, Rangers have got 99 problems but the pitch ain’t one.”

Changes

With barely 15 minutes on the clock at Aberdeen, Tony Docherty had changed from a back three to a back four.

It worked and so he stuck with that plan against the Gers but brought in Ricki Lamie and Owen Dodgson in the left half of that backline.

Owen Dodgson took on Rangers dangerman Abdallah Sima. Image: Shutterstock

This was Lamie’s first start since the mauling at Celtic but he showed exactly why Dundee were so keen to get him from Motherwell.

Dodgson, meanwhile, had a tough start to the night. Abdallah Sima is the biggest threat in the Rangers attack and showed that early on, getting the better of the full-back to start with.

But the Burnley youngster grew into the battle, stepping in firmly at times and came out on top by the final whistle.

Malachi Boateng was back in the Dundee starting XI. Image: SNS.

Malachi Boateng also made his first start since that Celtic match, playing in an unfamiliar right wing role.

After flashing a shot inches wide inside 40 seconds, Boateng had a fine return to the starting line-up.

Keeping it clean

Dundee have one of the worst defensive records in the Premiership. Despite that, they are one of the best at keeping clean sheets.

A big reason for that strange combination has been the previous results against the Old Firm.

They don’t make pretty reading – an aggregate score of 21-2 against across five games.

Jon McCracken denies Sima early on. Image: SNS

One big gripe of Docherty this term has been the displays against Rangers and Celtic and his side’s inability to be competitive against the top sides in the division.

This was different.

Not only were they competitive around the park, they were very assured at the back despite losing skipper Joe Shaughnessy early on.

His replacement Antonio Portales has had a fine debut season at Dens Park but has rarely been used in a back four.

He didn’t put a foot wrong with the entire defence largely comfortable.

Joe Shaughnessy was forced off early on with injury. Image: SNS
Joe Shaughnessy was forced off early on with injury. Image: SNS

Jon McCracken behind them put in his best Dundee display yet.

A fine early save to deny Sima set the tone for the team and the goalkeeper’s overall performance.

That’s 11 clean sheets in the Premiership this season – add to that number and catching St Mirren in fifth is a real possibility.

Soundtrack

Man of the Match on the night may have gone to McCracken from Courier Sport, Luke McCowan from Sky Sports and Mo Sylla from the match sponsors.

Dundee fans enjoyed their side's display. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee fans enjoyed their side’s display. Image: Shutterstock

However, that accolade should go to the DJ in the booth for his inspired selection of songs.

Any song you can think of that either referenced water or space travel came as a cheeky dig at all the coverage of the waterlogged pitch and Philippe Clement’s assertion that Rangers would travel to Mars to play.

From ‘Why Does It Always Rain On Me’ to ‘Life on Mars’ to ‘Yellow Submarine’, it was a perfect way to poke fun at the last couple of weeks.

Bravo!

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty encourages his side against Rangers. Image: SNS
Dundee display against Rangers shows they belong in top six says Tony Docherty as…
Dundee's Lyall Cameron has a chance versus Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee 0-0 Rangers: Player ratings and star man as Dee dent Gers title hopes
5
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates in front of travelling fans at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
RAB DOUGLAS: Tony Docherty can't be faulted but the job of shedding Dundee 'yo-yo'…
Dundee striker Curtis Main. Image: SNS
No pressure on Dundee insists Curtis Main as Dark Blues target Euro adventure
3
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty slams 'inaccurate and unfair' comments about Dundee player budget
3
Dundee FC managing director John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes.
‘My grandfather was Dundee FC Scottish Cup hero…incompetence of owners is choking life out…
19
Dundee's Ricki Lamie and Tony Docherty are preparing for the visit of Rangers. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: 'Dundee disrupted by call-offs too' - Tony Docherty and Ricki Lamie have say…
Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee post-split fixtures IN FULL as Celtic visit Dens Park in top-6 curtain-raiser
The Met Office rainfall map for Wednesday shows some showers could hit Dundee. Image: Met Office
Dundee weather forecast ahead of controversial third Rangers clash at Dens
Dundee's Dens Park.
Dundee v Rangers to be played at DENS PARK after morning pitch inspection
2

Conversation