Ninewells sex pest appeared in Dundee court too drunk to be sentenced

Scott Wilson, branded a danger to the public, was locked up when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing while highly intoxicated.

By Gordon Currie
Scott Wilson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court but could not be sentenced.
Scott Wilson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court but could not be sentenced.

A former soldier who carried out sex attacks on three Ninewells nurses has been locked up after spending five hours staggering drunk around Dundee Sheriff Court.

Scott Wilson, who has been branded a danger to the public by social workers, was remanded in custody after turning up for sentencing while extremely intoxicated.

His case was initially called at 9.30am and Wilson’s solicitor told the court his client had been drinking as he struggled to walk into the dock.

Solicitor Jim Caird said: “He had been doing better until today – he has certainly had a drink today.

“His entire problem revolves around him drinking.

“His presentation today cannot give the court much confidence.

“I am quite disappointed about his presentation. He has been taking solace in alcohol.”

Wilson’s case was postponed until 2pm but he returned to the dock in a similar condition.

Mr Caird said: “Mr Wilson is most certainly under the influence of alcohol and in quite a bad way – I have struggled to take instructions from him.”

Moon boot

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until Monday and remanded Wilson, wearing a moon boot after previously telling the court he broke his ankle in a drunken fall, in custody.

The sheriff said: “I’m disinclined to deal with it when he is, at best, a bit disoriented.

“I don’t think he’s a in a fit state to give instructions.

“He is no longer in a fit state for any form of bail and he will now be remanded in custody.”

Scott Wilson following a previous court appearance in Dundee.

Wilson, who served in the South African army, subjected several nurses to sexual assaults and claimed he suffered post traumatic stress disorder in the wake of his military service.

The 56-year-old previously told Dundee Sheriff Court: “This caused me such an embarrassment and I’m so ashamed.”

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and under social work supervision for two years by Sheriff Eric Brown.

He was placed on the Moving Forward Making Changes rehab programme but he has now admitted breaching the order.

Tried to kiss nurses

Solicitor Jane Caird previously told the court: “He joined the army at 17 and did national service in South Africa.

“He was deployed in Mozambique and Botswana and has PTSD as a result of things he saw during that time.

“He came back to the UK and set up a roofing business. His partner passed away suddenly in 2014.

“A year after he suffered an accident at work and broke almost all of the bones in one half of his body.

“He was medically unfit to work after that and ended up with a pretty serious alcohol problem which is still present. He is asking the court to give him a chance.”

Ninewells A&E
Wilson assaulted nurses at Ninewells.

Wilson, from Cupar, admitted sexually assaulting one nurse at Ninewells by placing his hand on her back and trying to kiss her.

He admitted sexually assaulting another by trying to kiss her, and a third by subjecting her to sexual comments.

