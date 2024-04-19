How former Montrose hospital site could look as housing and commercial uses floated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How former Montrose hospital site could look as housing and commercial uses floated

The A-listed building, which closed in 2018, has been put up for sale.

By Ben MacDonald
A computer-generated image of how the old Montrose Royal Infirmary could look if redeveloped. Image: Graham & Sibbald
A computer-generated image of how the old Montrose Royal Infirmary could look if redeveloped. Image: Graham & Sibbald

New images have revealed how a former Montrose hospital building could look if redeveloped.

Montrose Royal Infirmary closed in 2018 when NHS Tayside deemed it “surplus to requirements”.

The A-listed building, which sits on a 1.33-acre site overlooking the River South Esk, was then sold off.

But the current owner has decided to sell up after taking the site “as far as it can”, according to agent Graham & Sibbald.

Montrose Royal Infirmary is up for sale
The A-listed building as it looks now. Image: Graham & Sibbald
The former hospital overlooks the water. Image: Graham & Sibbald
The site closed in 2018. Image: Graham & Sibbald

The firm is now marketing the site for sale with potential residential or commercial uses floated, subject to the relevant consents being approved.

Computer-generated images have been produced to show how the old Montrose Royal Infirmary site could look if redeveloped.

The main building is of traditional sandstone construction with a pitched roof.

It features a main block, ground floor and first-floor wards and accommodation areas.

Another CGI of how the site could look. Image: Graham & Sibbald
The site could be redeveloped for housing or commercial uses. Image: Graham & Sibbald

Various extensions and outbuildings are also on the site.

The price of the building has not been revealed.

Anyone interested in buying it must contact Graham & Sibbald for more details.

