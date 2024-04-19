How former Montrose hospital site could look as housing and commercial uses floated

New images have revealed how a former Montrose hospital building could look if redeveloped.

Montrose Royal Infirmary closed in 2018 when NHS Tayside deemed it “surplus to requirements”.

The A-listed building, which sits on a 1.33-acre site overlooking the River South Esk, was then sold off.

But the current owner has decided to sell up after taking the site “as far as it can”, according to agent Graham & Sibbald.

The firm is now marketing the site for sale with potential residential or commercial uses floated, subject to the relevant consents being approved.

Computer-generated images have been produced to show how the old Montrose Royal Infirmary site could look if redeveloped.

The main building is of traditional sandstone construction with a pitched roof.

It features a main block, ground floor and first-floor wards and accommodation areas.

Various extensions and outbuildings are also on the site.

The price of the building has not been revealed.

Anyone interested in buying it must contact Graham & Sibbald for more details.