Property How former Montrose hospital site could look as housing and commercial uses floated The A-listed building, which closed in 2018, has been put up for sale. By Ben MacDonald April 19 2024, 7:00am April 19 2024, 7:00am Share How former Montrose hospital site could look as housing and commercial uses floated Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4953152/montrose-royal-infirmary-for-sale/ Copy Link A computer-generated image of how the old Montrose Royal Infirmary could look if redeveloped. Image: Graham & Sibbald New images have revealed how a former Montrose hospital building could look if redeveloped. Montrose Royal Infirmary closed in 2018 when NHS Tayside deemed it “surplus to requirements”. The A-listed building, which sits on a 1.33-acre site overlooking the River South Esk, was then sold off. But the current owner has decided to sell up after taking the site “as far as it can”, according to agent Graham & Sibbald. The A-listed building as it looks now. Image: Graham & Sibbald The former hospital overlooks the water. Image: Graham & Sibbald The site closed in 2018. Image: Graham & Sibbald The firm is now marketing the site for sale with potential residential or commercial uses floated, subject to the relevant consents being approved. Computer-generated images have been produced to show how the old Montrose Royal Infirmary site could look if redeveloped. The main building is of traditional sandstone construction with a pitched roof. It features a main block, ground floor and first-floor wards and accommodation areas. Another CGI of how the site could look. Image: Graham & Sibbald The site could be redeveloped for housing or commercial uses. Image: Graham & Sibbald Various extensions and outbuildings are also on the site. The price of the building has not been revealed. Anyone interested in buying it must contact Graham & Sibbald for more details.