Dundee United ‘lucky to have’ Louis Moult and Tony Watt

Glenn Middleton has lavished praise on “unbelievable” Dundee United duo Louis Moult and Tony Watt.

And the Tannadice winger insists United are “lucky” to have a strike-pairing capable of plying their trade in the top-flight.

Moult, 32, is on the cusp of hitting a 20-goal campaign for the first time in his senior career, with his tally currently standing at 19 in all competitions.

He is reigning Championship player of the month.

Meanwhile, Watt has rippled the net a creditable 13 times; an impressive feat given he has spent portions of this season playing in an attacking midfield role with ample defensive responsibilities.

They have been irrepressible in recent weeks, thriving as an orthodox front-two in a slightly more direct, up-tempo United side.

Moult and Watt ‘so reliable’ for Tangerines

“You don’t get to play with that level of player too often in your career, so you have to enjoy it,” said the former Rangers and St Johnstone man.

“They are two unbelievable players who could definitely be playing at a much higher level.

“We’re very lucky to have them in the team. They have been so reliable throughout the season for us.”

And Middleton has visibly relished the chance to provide the bullets, racking up a career-high 14 assists this term.

He added: “As a winger, you generally know they are going to be there for you in the box.

“They know where the ball is going and if they get a chance, more times than not, it’s going to end up in the back of the net.”

Goodwin: Miller Thomson decision no reflection on talented kid

Meanwhile, United boss Jim Goodwin has emphasised that his decision to replace Miller Thomson with Liam Grimshaw for the Tangerines’ 4-1 win at Morton was no reflection on the gifted youngster.

Thomson’s run of nine successive starts came to a halt as Goodwin opted for the experience and physicality of Grimshaw up against the Ton’s threatening Jai Quitongo.

And the call was vindicated, with the Englishman teeing up Ross Docherty’s opening goal at Cappielow, as well as turning in a solid defensive showing.

“I thought Grimshaw did the job we asked of him,” said Goodwin.

“Quitongo is a very physical player and that’s the reason we brought him in.

“That’s absolutely nothing against Miller Thomson. He is a young lad and, physically, still has to develop.

“That’s why we made the decision on that one, and I’m glad it paid off.”