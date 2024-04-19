Dundee United ‘lucky to have’ Louis Moult and Tony Watt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United ‘lucky to have’ Louis Moult and Tony Watt

Glenn Middleton is relishing providing service to the deadly duo.

Dundee United's Louis Moult, left, and Tony Watt at Arbroath
Louis Moult, left, and Tony Watt at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
By Alan Temple

Glenn Middleton has lavished praise on “unbelievable” Dundee United duo Louis Moult and Tony Watt.

And the Tannadice winger insists United are “lucky” to have a strike-pairing capable of plying their trade in the top-flight.

Moult, 32, is on the cusp of hitting a 20-goal campaign for the first time in his senior career, with his tally currently standing at 19 in all competitions.

He is reigning Championship player of the month.

Dundee United trio Tony Watt, left, Louis Moult, centre, and Glenn Middleton (left to right)
Three amigos: Watt, left, Moult, centre and Middleton. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Watt has rippled the net a creditable 13 times; an impressive feat given he has spent portions of this season playing in an attacking midfield role with ample defensive responsibilities.

They have been irrepressible in recent weeks, thriving as an orthodox front-two in a slightly more direct, up-tempo United side.

Moult and Watt ‘so reliable’ for Tangerines

“You don’t get to play with that level of player too often in your career, so you have to enjoy it,” said the former Rangers and St Johnstone man.

They are two unbelievable players who could definitely be playing at a much higher level.

“We’re very lucky to have them in the team. They have been so reliable throughout the season for us.”

Louis Moult wheels away in celebration
Louis Moult wheels away in celebration. Image: SNS

And Middleton has visibly relished the chance to provide the bullets, racking up a career-high 14 assists this term.

He added: “As a winger, you generally know they are going to be there for you in the box.

“They know where the ball is going and if they get a chance, more times than not, it’s going to end up in the back of the net.”

Goodwin: Miller Thomson decision no reflection on talented kid

Meanwhile, United boss Jim Goodwin has emphasised that his decision to replace Miller Thomson with Liam Grimshaw for the Tangerines’ 4-1 win at Morton was no reflection on the gifted youngster.

Thomson’s run of nine successive starts came to a halt as Goodwin opted for the experience and physicality of Grimshaw up against the Ton’s threatening Jai Quitongo.

And the call was vindicated, with the Englishman teeing up Ross Docherty’s opening goal at Cappielow, as well as turning in a solid defensive showing.

Miller Thomson, pictured, has cemented the right-back berth.
Miller Thomson, pictured, has been a United bright spark in recent weeks. Image: SNS

“I thought Grimshaw did the job we asked of him,” said Goodwin.

“Quitongo is a very physical player and that’s the reason we brought him in.

“That’s absolutely nothing against Miller Thomson. He is a young lad and, physically, still has to develop.

“That’s why we made the decision on that one, and I’m glad it paid off.”

