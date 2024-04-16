Jim Goodwin addresses Dundee United critics: ‘There were a lot of questions asked about the group – and me’

Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United have answered their critics as the Tangerines close in on the Championship title.

The Tannadice outfit took some flak following a couple of ropey showings in 2024, with defeats against Airdrieonians and Dunfermline particular low points.

Some angry Arabs have taken aim at Goodwin on social media and messageboards.

However, United have put their foot to the floor in recent weeks, outplaying title rivals Raith Rovers at home, before hammering Queen’s Park and Morton on their travels.

There were a lot of questions asked about the group and about myself . . . nobody is immune to criticism.

The Terrors will effectively secure promotion against Ayr United on Saturday if they match Rovers’ result at Inverness on Friday night, such is their superior goal difference.

If they better the Fifers’ result, they are mathematically up.

And Goodwin is adamant he never doubted his players’ ability to handle the pressure during the run-in – even if others did.

“The mentality of the group has been very good and that’s something I never questioned,” said Goodwin.

“There were a lot of questions asked about the group and about myself.

“Nobody is immune to criticism, and I think there was one really bad performance, which was Dunfermline away (3-1 defeat). But beyond that I felt we were playing okay and just not being clinical enough.

“That’s been the difference in the last few weeks; everyone has stepped up and we’re getting the end product to our play.

“The way the players handled the pressure has been very encouraging, but I expected that because we brought in experienced players who knew the league and have been over the course before.”

Goodwin: We’ve had brilliant backing

But Goodwin added pointedly: “I have been stressing that nothing is done yet, that’s been the message to the players. There’s still a job to do and we still need to get over the line. Nobody here is taking things for granted.

“We know what the prize is, we want to accumulate a good points total, and the players understand if we win our games then it’s done and dusted.”

A bumper crowd is likely for what could be a title party at Tannadice; a cathartic prospect following the misery of United’s relegation from the top-flight last term.

He added: “We are expecting a big turnout from our fans, like the crowd we got at home to Raith. The supporters have been brilliant. They’ve backed the team all season and we’ll be delighted to see them come out in numbers again.”