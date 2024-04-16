Jim Goodwin addresses Dundee United critics: ‘There were a lot of questions asked about the group – and me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin addresses Dundee United critics: ‘There were a lot of questions asked about the group – and me’

Goodwin has hailed his players for thriving under pressure.

A fully-focused Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin at Cappielow
A fully-focused Goodwin at Cappielow. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United have answered their critics as the Tangerines close in on the Championship title.

The Tannadice outfit took some flak following a couple of ropey showings in 2024, with defeats against Airdrieonians and Dunfermline particular low points.

Some angry Arabs have taken aim at Goodwin on social media and messageboards.

However, United have put their foot to the floor in recent weeks, outplaying title rivals Raith Rovers at home, before hammering Queen’s Park and Morton on their travels.

There were a lot of questions asked about the group and about myself . . . nobody is immune to criticism.

The Terrors will effectively secure promotion against Ayr United on Saturday if they match Rovers’ result at Inverness on Friday night, such is their superior goal difference.

If they better the Fifers’ result, they are mathematically up.

And Goodwin is adamant he never doubted his players’ ability to handle the pressure during the run-in – even if others did.

The mentality of the group has been very good and that’s something I never questioned,” said Goodwin.

“There were a lot of questions asked about the group and about myself.

“Nobody is immune to criticism, and I think there was one really bad performance, which was Dunfermline away (3-1 defeat). But beyond that I felt we were playing okay and just not being clinical enough.

Delighted Dundee United players celebrate
Delighted Dundee United players celebrate their comprehensive win over Morton. Image: SNS

“That’s been the difference in the last few weeks; everyone has stepped up and we’re getting the end product to our play.

The way the players handled the pressure has been very encouraging, but I expected that because we brought in experienced players who knew the league and have been over the course before.”

Goodwin: We’ve had brilliant backing

But Goodwin added pointedly: “I have been stressing that nothing is done yet, that’s been the message to the players. There’s still a job to do and we still need to get over the line. Nobody here is taking things for granted.

“We know what the prize is, we want to accumulate a good points total, and the players understand if we win our games then it’s done and dusted.”

Dundee United will hope for a bumper following this Saturday
Dundee United will hope for a bumper following this Saturday. Image: SNS

A bumper crowd is likely for what could be a title party at Tannadice; a cathartic prospect following the misery of United’s relegation from the top-flight last term.

He added: “We are expecting a big turnout from our fans, like the crowd we got at home to Raith. The supporters have been brilliant. They’ve backed the team all season and we’ll be delighted to see them come out in numbers again.”

More from Dundee United

Ross Docherty celebrates a crucial goal against Ayr United earlier this season.
Why Ross Docherty 'deserves' crack at the Premiership with Dundee United
Dundee United players celebrate at Cappielow.
LEE WILKIE: The Championship title is Dundee United's to throw away
Dundee United will hope for a bumper following this Saturday
When can Dundee United win the Championship? All the permutations as Tangerines near title…
Could Dundee United be of interest to Liverpool?
Data experts tip Dundee United for Liverpool partnership
Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United against Morton
EXCLUSIVE: Captain Ross Docherty urges Dundee United to 'put on a show' for fans…
Tony Watt, left, and Louis Moult loving life at Dundee United.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines' Fab Four hit 44 and the Duncan Ferguson…
Glenn Middleton is loving his football as Dundee United edge closer to the title
Glenn Middleton reveals soundtrack to Dundee United title charge: 'No chance we’re changing that!'
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray
Ian Murray 'realistic' about Raith title bid as Rovers boss hails 'fantastic' achievement
Delighted Dundee United players celebrate
Jim Goodwin swerves Raith Rovers clash as Dundee United boss sends clear title message…
3
Dundee United Goalscorer Louis Moult is congratulated by man of the match Ross Docherty
Morton 1-4 Dundee United: Tangerines take massive leap towards Championship title as Ton are…

Conversation