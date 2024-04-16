Why Ross Docherty ‘deserves’ crack at the Premiership with Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Ross Docherty ‘deserves’ crack at the Premiership with Dundee United

Jim Goodwin believes the Tangerines skipper has been the pick of the Championship midfielders for several years.

Ross Docherty celebrates a crucial goal against Ayr United earlier this season.
Ross Docherty celebrates a crucial goal against Ayr United earlier this season. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Ross Docherty has been the best midfielder in the Championship for the past four years and will thrive if he earns a maiden crack at the top-flight with Dundee United.

That is the view of Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin, who firmly believes his skipper deserves the opportunity to ply his trade in the Premiership.

Now 31 years of age, Docherty has close to 300 senior games under his belt and boasts League One titles with Ayr United and Partick Thistle. But he is yet to perform on Scottish football’s biggest stage.

Docherty came agonisingly close to captaining Thistle to the Promised Land last season, but the Jags threw away a lead in Dingwall before losing the promotion playoff final on penalties to Ross County.

However, all that frustration could soon fade away, with the Tangerines potentially a matter of days away from being crowned champions.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin gives a thumbs up to the crowd
Dundee United boss Goodwin. Image: SNS

“I’ve spent a few years with St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership and played against some good midfielders,” said Goodwin.

“And Ross Docherty deserves to be playing in the top-flight.

“He, at the very least, deserves the opportunity to go up and see if he can handle it. I’ve got every faith in him; I believe that he would handle that.

“I look at some of the players at that level now and I think he’s as good – if not even better – than them.”

He added: “Our job is to get there and give these players the opportunity to step up to that next level, where we all want to be.”

Goodwin: We ‘fought hard’ for Docherty

Docherty endured a frustrating and uncharacteristic run of niggling injuries between August and late January.

He drifted in and out of contention as he battled calf, hamstring, and groin issues.

But Docherty has found full fitness – and form – at the perfect time, starting United’s last eight games.

Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United
Docherty was signed in the summer and made captain. Image: SNS

“Doc has had a frustrating season, with the number of games he has missed,” continued Goodwin.

“But I think he has been the best midfielder in the Championship for the last three or four seasons.

“That’s why we brought him to the club, and why we fought hard to get him.

“We’ve got him fit at the right time, he’s playing a big part and hopefully he stays available for the next three games.”

Goodwin: Docherty and Sibbald partnership is ‘outstanding’

While Docherty’s presence is pivotal, his engine room partner Craig Sibbald has arguably been United’s player of the year.

Together, they are the best midfield combination in the second tier by a distance.

A delighted Craig Sibbald after making it 5-0 to Dundee United
Sibbald has found the net four times. Image: SNS

“The two boys (Docherty and Sibbald) have been outstanding,” added Goodwin. “They read the game so well, break things up and are comfortable on the ball when needed.

“Sibbs has good experience playing in the league above, too.

“Their energy levels are terrific, and they bring calmness to the group.”

