Why Ross Docherty ‘deserves’ crack at the Premiership with Dundee United

Ross Docherty has been the best midfielder in the Championship for the past four years and will thrive if he earns a maiden crack at the top-flight with Dundee United.

That is the view of Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin, who firmly believes his skipper deserves the opportunity to ply his trade in the Premiership.

Now 31 years of age, Docherty has close to 300 senior games under his belt and boasts League One titles with Ayr United and Partick Thistle. But he is yet to perform on Scottish football’s biggest stage.

Docherty came agonisingly close to captaining Thistle to the Promised Land last season, but the Jags threw away a lead in Dingwall before losing the promotion playoff final on penalties to Ross County.

However, all that frustration could soon fade away, with the Tangerines potentially a matter of days away from being crowned champions.

“I’ve spent a few years with St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership and played against some good midfielders,” said Goodwin.

“And Ross Docherty deserves to be playing in the top-flight.

“He, at the very least, deserves the opportunity to go up and see if he can handle it. I’ve got every faith in him; I believe that he would handle that.

“I look at some of the players at that level now and I think he’s as good – if not even better – than them.”

He added: “Our job is to get there and give these players the opportunity to step up to that next level, where we all want to be.”

Goodwin: We ‘fought hard’ for Docherty

Docherty endured a frustrating and uncharacteristic run of niggling injuries between August and late January.

He drifted in and out of contention as he battled calf, hamstring, and groin issues.

But Docherty has found full fitness – and form – at the perfect time, starting United’s last eight games.

“Doc has had a frustrating season, with the number of games he has missed,” continued Goodwin.

“But I think he has been the best midfielder in the Championship for the last three or four seasons.

“That’s why we brought him to the club, and why we fought hard to get him.

“We’ve got him fit at the right time, he’s playing a big part and hopefully he stays available for the next three games.”

Goodwin: Docherty and Sibbald partnership is ‘outstanding’

While Docherty’s presence is pivotal, his engine room partner Craig Sibbald has arguably been United’s player of the year.

Together, they are the best midfield combination in the second tier by a distance.

“The two boys (Docherty and Sibbald) have been outstanding,” added Goodwin. “They read the game so well, break things up and are comfortable on the ball when needed.

“Sibbs has good experience playing in the league above, too.

“Their energy levels are terrific, and they bring calmness to the group.”