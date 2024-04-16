Kishen Srinivasan: Tribute to former Dundee Institute of Technology faculty dean and avid golfer

Tributes have been paid to Kishen Srinivasan, former accounting and finance faculty dean at Dundee Institute of Technology, who has died aged 79.

The first child of Seenu and Padma Srinivasan, he was born in Bangalore, India, in November 1944.

He was educated at St Xavier’s School in Calcutta, where he was keen on racquet sports and cricket, and shone academically.

After leaving school, Kishen worked with an accountancy firm in Calcutta before moving to London in the 1960s to take up a position with Thomson McLintock, later KPMG.

It was here he qualified as a chartered accountant – and developed his passion for Tottenham Hotspur.

He then moved to Edinburgh where, in 1969, he met his future wife, Anna.

They married in the Chaplaincy Centre in Edinburgh in December 1970 and went on to have two daughters, Leela and Nina.

Moved into teaching

Kishen moved into education and, after teacher training, began lecturing in economics and accountancy at Edinburgh College of Commerce, now part of Napier University.

In 1983, Kishen took up a position as senior lecturer at Dundee Institute of Technology (now Abertay University) and over time rose to become dean of faculty for accounting and finance.

He was also the chair of the board of management of Dundee and Angus College.

In the 1990s he was appointed as an inspector of further education, retiring as assistant chief inspector in 2006 at the age of 61.

The Srinivasan family set up home in Newport-on-Tay where Kishen, an avid golfer, served as club captain of Scotscraig Golf Club from 2007 to 2009.

Before his sudden death in February, he had been planning to attend this year’s US Masters at Augusta.

An extremely accomplished bridge player, he was also a well-known and respected member of both Dundee and Annandale Bridge Clubs.

He also served as President of the Rotary Club of North-East Fife.

Tributes paid

He remained active in retirement, devoting much time to Dundee High School, serving on the board of directors and as vice-chair for many years.

Paying tribute, Dundee High Rector Lise Hudson said: “Kish was completely dedicated to supporting the High School through his work on the Board.

“He was passionate in championing education at every point and his quiet professionalism was exemplary.

“However, first and foremost he was a very proud father and grandfather, supporting in audiences and on touchlines over many years and right up to his untimely death.”

