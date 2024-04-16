Kishen Srinivasan: Tribute to former Dundee Institute of Technology faculty dean and avid golfer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Kishen Srinivasan: Tribute to former Dundee Institute of Technology faculty dean and avid golfer

Kishen Srinivasan, who has died aged 79, was born in India but made Tayside his home.

By Laura Devlin
Kishen Srinivasan. Image: Srinivasan family.
Kishen Srinivasan. Image: Srinivasan family.

Tributes have been paid to Kishen Srinivasan, former accounting and finance faculty dean at Dundee Institute of Technology, who has died aged 79.

The first child of Seenu and Padma Srinivasan, he was born in Bangalore, India, in November 1944.

He was educated at St Xavier’s School in Calcutta, where he was keen on racquet sports and cricket, and shone academically.

After leaving school, Kishen worked with an accountancy firm in Calcutta before moving to London in the 1960s to take up a position with Thomson McLintock, later KPMG.

It was here he qualified as a chartered accountant – and developed his passion for Tottenham Hotspur.

He then moved to Edinburgh where, in 1969, he met his future wife, Anna.

They married in the Chaplaincy Centre in Edinburgh in December 1970 and went on to have two daughters, Leela and Nina.

Moved into teaching

Kishen moved into education and, after teacher training, began lecturing in economics and accountancy at Edinburgh College of Commerce, now part of Napier University.

In 1983, Kishen took up a position as senior lecturer at Dundee Institute of Technology (now Abertay University) and over time rose to become dean of faculty for accounting and finance.

He was also the chair of the board of management of Dundee and Angus College.

In the 1990s he was appointed as an inspector of further education, retiring as assistant chief inspector in 2006 at the age of 61.

Kishen Srinivasan. Image: Srinivasan family.

The Srinivasan family set up home in Newport-on-Tay where Kishen, an avid golfer, served as club captain of Scotscraig Golf Club from 2007 to 2009.

Before his sudden death in February, he had been planning to attend this year’s US Masters at Augusta.

An extremely accomplished bridge player, he was also a well-known and respected member of both Dundee and Annandale Bridge Clubs.

He also served as President of the Rotary Club of North-East Fife.

Tributes paid

He remained active in retirement, devoting much time to Dundee High School, serving on the board of directors and as vice-chair for many years.

Paying tribute, Dundee High Rector Lise Hudson said: “Kish was completely dedicated to supporting the High School through his work on the Board.

“He was passionate in championing education at every point and his quiet professionalism was exemplary.

“However, first and foremost he was a very proud father and grandfather, supporting in audiences and on touchlines over many years and right up to his untimely death.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

More from Obituaries

Kishen Srinivasan. Image: Srinivasan family.
Scott Williamson obituary: Former Blackadders chairman who regarded Dundee as home city
Jimmy Carle in later life
Jimmy Carle: Perth junior football stalwart enjoyed cup-winning career as manager
Kishen Srinivasan. Image: Srinivasan family.
Former Broughty Ferry lollipop lady Shirley Dobbie dies just weeks after husband
Kishen Srinivasan. Image: Srinivasan family.
David Conran-Smith of Forfar: Fundraiser, painter, poet, and piper dies aged 84
Kishen Srinivasan. Image: Srinivasan family.
John Hood obituary: Former Boys' Brigade captain in Perth
Kishen Srinivasan. Image: Srinivasan family.
Derek Dewar obituary: Perthshire-born PE teacher and former Paul Sturrock strike partner
Matthew Rodger, minister at Ellon for 21 years and later a supply minister at Pitlochry has died.
Matthew Rodger: Former Pitlochry supply minister and top-flight referee dies aged 87
Bob Barclay founded Spraymasters in Fife which carried out work for Honda, Motorola and NCR.
Obituary: Bob Barclay's Glenrothes firm was a star of Silicon Glen
Kishen Srinivasan. Image: Srinivasan family.
Sheriff Lindsay Wood: Tributes paid to Dundee graduate who devoted time to Arbroath FC
Jutta Scrimgeour with a face casting made by her granddaughter.
Obituary: Jutta Scrimgeour grew up in Third Reich then built a family in Dundee

Conversation