Home News Angus & The Mearns

Fresh appeal hearing over planning bid for new Angus crematorium will ‘not be hurried’

Angus Council was ordered to establish a new planning appeal committee after a campaigner's Court of Session victory against the decision to approve the area's second crematorium near Duntrune.

By Graham Brown
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor hoped to open the Duntrune crematorum in 2025. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Supplied
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor hoped to open the Duntrune crematorum in 2025. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Supplied

A leading councillor has said a planning appeal committee will not be rushed over the decision on whether a new Angus crematorium is to get the go ahead.

Development standards convener David Cheape was speaking as the authority agreed the membership of a new body to consider the Duntrune bid.

It comes after a local resident successfully challenged a decision to approve farmer Guthrie Batchelor’s proposal for the site north of Dundee.

The businessman first lodged an application for the facility, with room for 125 mourners, in 2020.

It would be the second crematorium in Angus.

But people living there branded the idea their “worst nightmare”.

Campaigners spent thousands of pounds fighting the proposal.

Duntrune crematorium campaign goes to Court of Session.
Locals waged a battle against the Duntrune crematorium plan. Image: Paul Reid

More than 700 objections were lodged.

And the application was initially rejected by Angus planning officials under delegated powers.

But in March 2023, Angus development management review committee upheld an appeal against the refusal.

Duntrune approval contested in Court of Session

Mr Batchelor was pressing on with plans to have it opened by late 2025 when local resident Paul Dixon took took the matter to the Court of Session.

He argued the framing of the council approval for the development was unlawful.

After taking legal advice, Angus Council did not contest the matter.

The court ordered the council to set up a new review committee to re-consider Mr Batchelor’s appeal.

On Thursday, councillors agreed the make-up of the body.

The sub-committee will comprise Councillors David Cheape, Linda Clark, Brenda Durno, Iain Gall and Tommy Stewart.

Mr Cheape will chair the new DMRC. Its sole remit will be to consider the Duntrune appeal.

But no firm timetable has been set for the issue to be dealt with.

The original council report on the application stretched to more than 3,500 pages.

Mr Cheape said: “Meetings will take place in due course.

“A substantial volume of information will be have to be considered and understood.

“So we will take our time on this one and not be hurried on it.”

