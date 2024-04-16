Man, 31, airlifted to hospital after fall at Arbroath cliffs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 31, airlifted to hospital after fall at Arbroath cliffs

The man is being treated for serious injuries after a four-hour rescue operation.

By Andrew Robson
Lifeboat at Coastguard helicopter in Arbroath during late-night rescue incident
Lifeboat crews were called to the incident at Seaman's Grave. Image: Arbroath RNLI

A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling at Arbroath cliffs.

The 31-year-old is being treated for serious injuries after being rescued during a four-hour operation on Monday night.

Emergency services, including lifeboats and a helicopter, were deployed at 10.30pm to an area known as Seaman’s Grave.

RNLI crews administered care to the man at the scene before he was eventually airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen at around 2am.

Man fell from cliffs before being airlifted to hospital

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.05pm on Monday, police received a call regarding a concern for a man at the Arbroath Cliffs, Arbroath.

“Officers attended, however, at around 12.40am on Tuesday, the 31-year-old man fell from the cliff onto rocks.

“He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for serious injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”

‘Challenging situation’ during Arbroath cliffs rescue

Ron Churchill, Arbroath’s lifeboat operations manager, said: “Our crew worked
alongside colleagues from the other emergency services to manage a challenging
situation that resulted in the successful extraction of a casualty.

“We would like to express our thanks to all those involved.”

The coastguard confirmed it had assisted police with the operation.

In 2023, the RNLI’s lifeboat crews and lifeguards helped to save 355 lives.

