Man, 31, airlifted to hospital after fall at Arbroath cliffs

A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling at Arbroath cliffs.

The 31-year-old is being treated for serious injuries after being rescued during a four-hour operation on Monday night.

Emergency services, including lifeboats and a helicopter, were deployed at 10.30pm to an area known as Seaman’s Grave.

RNLI crews administered care to the man at the scene before he was eventually airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen at around 2am.

Man fell from cliffs before being airlifted to hospital

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.05pm on Monday, police received a call regarding a concern for a man at the Arbroath Cliffs, Arbroath.

“Officers attended, however, at around 12.40am on Tuesday, the 31-year-old man fell from the cliff onto rocks.

“He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for serious injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”

‘Challenging situation’ during Arbroath cliffs rescue

Ron Churchill, Arbroath’s lifeboat operations manager, said: “Our crew worked

alongside colleagues from the other emergency services to manage a challenging

situation that resulted in the successful extraction of a casualty.

“We would like to express our thanks to all those involved.”

The coastguard confirmed it had assisted police with the operation.

