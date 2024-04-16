Bid to rehome stray pocket bull and ‘nervous’ young cockapoo staying at Dundee council kennels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Bid to rehome stray pocket bull and ‘nervous’ young cockapoo staying at Dundee council kennels

Gracie, Buddy and Joe are being cared for at Brown Street.

By Andrew Robson
Dogs Buddy and Gracie are seeking new homes from Dundee council kennels
Buddy and Gracie are seeking new homes. Image: Dundee City Council

New owners are being sought for three dogs being looked after at Dundee’s council kennels.

The local authority is appealing for new homes for Gracie, a pocket bull, Buddy, a young cockapoo, and Joe, a rottweiler.

The trio are currently staying at the Brown Street kennels.

Pocket bull Gracie

Pocket bull Gracie seeks new home in Dundee
Pocket bull Gracie. Image: Dundee City Council

Gracie, who is about four years old, came into the council’s care as a stray – so not much is known about her.

She is described as a female grey and white pocket bull who “loves to get her tummy rubbed”.

The kennels say she is a “very friendly dog”, however, she cannot live in a home with children under 16 or where there are other dogs.

The council said: “Gracie is looking for a home where she can get the regular exercise and the care that she needs.”

Cockapoo Buddy

Bid to rehome Cockapoo Buddy from Dundee kennel
Cockapoo Buddy. Image: Dundee City Council

One-year-old male cockapoo Buddy is described as “friendly” but can be “nervous around people”.

He is also unsuitable for a home with children under 16 or other pets.

Buddy does not like quick movements and will often run and hide when frightened.

He also needs an owner willing to put in the time to train and exercise him properly.

The Brown Street kennels in Dundee.

Brown Street Kennels said: “He is still chewing and doing the toilet in the house and will need training to overcome this.

“When Buddy is out for a walk, if he sees another dog, he will bark at it.

“Buddy will also have to have regular trips to the dog groomers to keep his coat in good condition.”

Rottweiler Joe

Rottweiler Joe at Brown Street Kennels in Dundee
Rottweiler Joe. Image: Dundee City Council

Joe, who is a one-year-old male, also came into the council’s care as a stray.

He is described as “very friendly with people” and is playful with other dogs in the kennels.

Due to the limited background information on Joe, the council will not rehome him where there are children under 16.

The council said: “Joe enjoys his exercise and walks well on his lead.

“He loves getting petted and playing with his toys.”

The council is urging prospective owners to consider whether they are able to look after a dog before applying to take one on.

Full details on all three dogs are available on the Dundee City Council website.

Conversation