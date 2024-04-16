Bid to rehome stray pocket bull and ‘nervous’ young cockapoo staying at Dundee council kennels

New owners are being sought for three dogs being looked after at Dundee’s council kennels.

The local authority is appealing for new homes for Gracie, a pocket bull, Buddy, a young cockapoo, and Joe, a rottweiler.

The trio are currently staying at the Brown Street kennels.

Pocket bull Gracie

Gracie, who is about four years old, came into the council’s care as a stray – so not much is known about her.

She is described as a female grey and white pocket bull who “loves to get her tummy rubbed”.

The kennels say she is a “very friendly dog”, however, she cannot live in a home with children under 16 or where there are other dogs.

The council said: “Gracie is looking for a home where she can get the regular exercise and the care that she needs.”

Cockapoo Buddy

One-year-old male cockapoo Buddy is described as “friendly” but can be “nervous around people”.

He is also unsuitable for a home with children under 16 or other pets.

Buddy does not like quick movements and will often run and hide when frightened.

He also needs an owner willing to put in the time to train and exercise him properly.

Brown Street Kennels said: “He is still chewing and doing the toilet in the house and will need training to overcome this.

“When Buddy is out for a walk, if he sees another dog, he will bark at it.

“Buddy will also have to have regular trips to the dog groomers to keep his coat in good condition.”

Rottweiler Joe

Joe, who is a one-year-old male, also came into the council’s care as a stray.

He is described as “very friendly with people” and is playful with other dogs in the kennels.

Due to the limited background information on Joe, the council will not rehome him where there are children under 16.

The council said: “Joe enjoys his exercise and walks well on his lead.

“He loves getting petted and playing with his toys.”

The council is urging prospective owners to consider whether they are able to look after a dog before applying to take one on.

Full details on all three dogs are available on the Dundee City Council website.