Dundee v Rangers to be played at DENS PARK following morning pitch inspection

The venue for Dundee’s controversial Premiership clash with Rangers has been decided after a morning pitch inspection at Dens Park.

The SPFL brought in UEFA-accredited pitch experts to examine the surface in order to make an early decision on whether the fixture could be held at Dens.

Dundee’s pitch has caused chaos in the governing body’s late-season schedule with the twice postponed match now being played after the rest of the division had completed their pre-split fixtures.

Despite the top and bottom six already being decided the post-split fixture release has been pushed back till after Wednesday’s game.

And so has Dundee’s disciplinary hearing into the number of call-offs at Dens Park this season.

That led to the SPFL ensuring there was a Plan B for the fixture, in the event it couldn’t take place at Dundee’s home stadium.

However, that option will not be needed following this morning’s pitch inspection.

Today’s decision will now see the Dark Blues face the title-chasing Gers at Dens Park rather than the back-up option of St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park.

Dundee posted on social media: “We are delighted to announce that the pitch has passed the pitch inspection and the match will take place at The Scot Foam Stadium at 8pm tomorrow as planned.

“No further pitch inspection is planned.

“We would like to thank St Johnstone for offering McDiarmid Park.”

The pitch being given the all-clear this morning finally gives certainty to the situation.

However, all eyes are now on the weather forecast ahead of the Premiership clash.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports at 8pm on Wednesday.