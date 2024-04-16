Dundee v Rangers to be played at DENS PARK following morning pitch inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee v Rangers to be played at DENS PARK following morning pitch inspection

The SPFL brought in UEFA pitch experts to assess the surface.

By George Cran
Dundee's Dens Park.
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

The venue for Dundee’s controversial Premiership clash with Rangers has been decided after a morning pitch inspection at Dens Park.

The SPFL brought in UEFA-accredited pitch experts to examine the surface in order to make an early decision on whether the fixture could be held at Dens.

Dundee’s pitch has caused chaos in the governing body’s late-season schedule with the twice postponed match now being played after the rest of the division had completed their pre-split fixtures.

The Dundee v Rangers match was called off last Wednesday following a pitch inspection. Image: SNS.

Despite the top and bottom six already being decided the post-split fixture release has been pushed back till after Wednesday’s game.

And so has Dundee’s disciplinary hearing into the number of call-offs at Dens Park this season.

That led to the SPFL ensuring there was a Plan B for the fixture, in the event it couldn’t take place at Dundee’s home stadium.

McDiarmid Park could host Dundee v Rangers on Wednesday night.
McDiarmid Park was the back-up option to host Dundee v Rangers on Wednesday. Image: Shutterstock.

However, that option will not be needed following this morning’s pitch inspection.

Today’s decision will now see the Dark Blues face the title-chasing Gers at Dens Park rather than the back-up option of St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park.

Dundee posted on social media: “We are delighted to announce that the pitch has passed the pitch inspection and the match will take place at The Scot Foam Stadium at 8pm tomorrow as planned.

“No further pitch inspection is planned.

“We would like to thank St Johnstone for offering McDiarmid Park.”

The pitch being given the all-clear this morning finally gives certainty to the situation.

However, all eyes are now on the weather forecast ahead of the Premiership clash.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports at 8pm on Wednesday.

